Pokemon GO: January 2022 Field Research Tasks and Rewards

January 2022 is finally here, and there’s a new set of Field Research tasks and rewards for Pokemon GO players to take on this month. This month, players can expect to see all-new tasks rewarding all sorts of Mega Energy and Pokemon encounters. Starter Pokemon from Gen 1-3 are up for grabs as certain challenge rewards, and a ton of Gen 1 Mega Energy can be obtained this month as rewards for really easy tasks. Here are all the January 2022 Field Research tasks for Pokemon GO.
Pokemon GO January 2022 Research Breakthrough
This month’s Research Breakthrough reward is Onix. Onix may not seem like the most exciting reward, but this Pokemon has a chance to be shiny, making this a great opportunity to add a shiny Onix to your collection if you haven’t already. There’s also a Limited Research questline this month centered around Steelix which rewards 200 Mega Steelix Energy just for catching a few Pokemon.
Pokemon GO January 2022 Field Research Tasks
Catching Field Research Tasks
- Catch 5 Pokémon – Rhyhorn
- Catch 7 Pokémon – Magikarp
- Catch 5 Different Species of Pokémon – Burmy (Plant, Sandy or Trash)
- Catch 5 Pokémon with Weather Boost – Poliwag, Vulpix, Hippopotas, or Snover
- Catch a Dragon-type Pokémon – Dratini or Bagon
- Catch 10 Grass-type Pokémon – 10 Venusaur Mega Energy
- Catch 10 Fire-type Pokémon – 10 Charizard Mega Energy
- Catch 10 Normal-type Pokémon – 10 Pidgeot Mega Energy
- Catch 10 Water-type Pokémon – 10 Blastoise Mega Energy
Throwing Field Research Tasks
- Make 5 Nice Throws – Dunsparce
- Make 3 Great Throws – Snubbull, Lileep or Anorith
- Make 3 Great Throws in a Row – Onix
- Make 3 Excellent Throws in a Row – Gible
- Make 5 Curveball Throws in a Row – Pineco
- Make 5 Great Curveball Throws in a Row – Spinda (Form 4)
Gift and Friend Field Research Tasks
- Earn 2 Candies Walking With Your Buddy – Bunnelby
- Earn 3 Candies Walking With Your Buddy – Stunfisk
- Earn 5 Hearts With Your Buddy – Eevee
- Open 5 Gifts – Slakoth
- Trade a Pokémon – Bidoof
Hatching Field Research Tasks
- Hatch an Egg – Mantine
- Hatch 2 Eggs – Beldum
- Hatch 3 Eggs – Chansey
Power Up and Evolve Field Research Tasks
- Evolve a Pokemon – Eevee
- Power Up Pokemon 5 Times – Chikorita, Cyndaquil, or Totodile
- Power Up Pokemon 3 Times – Bulbasaur, Charmander, or Squirtle
- Power Up Pokemon 5 Times – 10 Charizard Mega Energy, 10 Blastoise Mega Energy, 10 Pidgeot Mega Energy
- Power Up Pokemon 7 Times – Treecko, Torchic, or Mudkip
PokeStop Field Research Tasks
- Spin 3 Pokestops or Gyms – Sudowoodo
- Spin 5 Pokestops or Gyms – Ralts
Raid and Battle Field Research Tasks
- Win 2 Raids – Snorlax
- Win 5 Raids – Aerodactyl
- Win a Level 3 or Higher Raid – Omanyte or Kabuto
- Battle in Go Battle League 2 Times – Stunfisk
- Defeat a Team Go Rocket Leader – Lapras
- Defeat 3 Team Go Rocket Grunts – Onix
- Use 10 Supereffective Charged Attacks – 20 Abomasnow Mega Energy
Other Field Research Tasks
- Take a Snapshot of a Wild Pokemon – Mukrow, Hoppip, Yanma, or Miltank
- Walk 2km – Shelder
Pokemon GO is available now on mobile devices.