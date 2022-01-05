Pokemon GO: January 2022 Field Research Tasks and Rewards

January 2022 is finally here, and there’s a new set of Field Research tasks and rewards for Pokemon GO players to take on this month. This month, players can expect to see all-new tasks rewarding all sorts of Mega Energy and Pokemon encounters. Starter Pokemon from Gen 1-3 are up for grabs as certain challenge rewards, and a ton of Gen 1 Mega Energy can be obtained this month as rewards for really easy tasks. Here are all the January 2022 Field Research tasks for Pokemon GO.

Pokemon GO January 2022 Research Breakthrough

This month’s Research Breakthrough reward is Onix. Onix may not seem like the most exciting reward, but this Pokemon has a chance to be shiny, making this a great opportunity to add a shiny Onix to your collection if you haven’t already. There’s also a Limited Research questline this month centered around Steelix which rewards 200 Mega Steelix Energy just for catching a few Pokemon.

Pokemon GO January 2022 Field Research Tasks

Catching Field Research Tasks

Catch 5 Pokémon – Rhyhorn

– Rhyhorn Catch 7 Pokémon – Magikarp

– Magikarp Catch 5 Different Species of Pokémon – Burmy (Plant, Sandy or Trash)

– Burmy (Plant, Sandy or Trash) Catch 5 Pokémon with Weather Boost – Poliwag, Vulpix, Hippopotas, or Snover

– Poliwag, Vulpix, Hippopotas, or Snover Catch a Dragon-type Pokémon – Dratini or Bagon

– Dratini or Bagon Catch 10 Grass-type Pokémon – 10 Venusaur Mega Energy

– 10 Venusaur Mega Energy Catch 10 Fire-type Pokémon – 10 Charizard Mega Energy

– 10 Charizard Mega Energy Catch 10 Normal-type Pokémon – 10 Pidgeot Mega Energy

– 10 Pidgeot Mega Energy Catch 10 Water-type Pokémon – 10 Blastoise Mega Energy

Throwing Field Research Tasks

Make 5 Nice Throws – Dunsparce

– Dunsparce Make 3 Great Throws – Snubbull, Lileep or Anorith

– Snubbull, Lileep or Anorith Make 3 Great Throws in a Row – Onix

– Onix Make 3 Excellent Throws in a Row – Gible

– Gible Make 5 Curveball Throws in a Row – Pineco

– Pineco Make 5 Great Curveball Throws in a Row – Spinda (Form 4)

Gift and Friend Field Research Tasks

Earn 2 Candies Walking With Your Buddy – Bunnelby

– Bunnelby Earn 3 Candies Walking With Your Buddy – Stunfisk

– Stunfisk Earn 5 Hearts With Your Buddy – Eevee

– Eevee Open 5 Gifts – Slakoth

– Slakoth Trade a Pokémon – Bidoof

Hatching Field Research Tasks

Hatch an Egg – Mantine

– Mantine Hatch 2 Eggs – Beldum

– Beldum Hatch 3 Eggs – Chansey

Power Up and Evolve Field Research Tasks

Evolve a Pokemon – Eevee

– Eevee Power Up Pokemon 5 Times – Chikorita, Cyndaquil, or Totodile

– Chikorita, Cyndaquil, or Totodile Power Up Pokemon 3 Times – Bulbasaur, Charmander, or Squirtle

– Bulbasaur, Charmander, or Squirtle Power Up Pokemon 5 Times – 10 Charizard Mega Energy, 10 Blastoise Mega Energy, 10 Pidgeot Mega Energy

– 10 Charizard Mega Energy, 10 Blastoise Mega Energy, 10 Pidgeot Mega Energy Power Up Pokemon 7 Times – Treecko, Torchic, or Mudkip

PokeStop Field Research Tasks

Spin 3 Pokestops or Gyms – Sudowoodo

– Sudowoodo Spin 5 Pokestops or Gyms – Ralts

Raid and Battle Field Research Tasks

Win 2 Raids – Snorlax

– Snorlax Win 5 Raids – Aerodactyl

– Aerodactyl Win a Level 3 or Higher Raid – Omanyte or Kabuto

– Omanyte or Kabuto Battle in Go Battle League 2 Times – Stunfisk

– Stunfisk Defeat a Team Go Rocket Leader – Lapras

– Lapras Defeat 3 Team Go Rocket Grunts – Onix

– Onix Use 10 Supereffective Charged Attacks – 20 Abomasnow Mega Energy

Other Field Research Tasks

Take a Snapshot of a Wild Pokemon – Mukrow, Hoppip, Yanma, or Miltank

– Bidoof Walk 2km – Shelder

Pokemon GO is available now on mobile devices.