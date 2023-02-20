When Does The Next Season Of Pokemon GO Start? – Mythical Wishes End Date

Image: Niantic

As gamers push through the latest season of Pokemon GO, they may find themselves tiring of the overall theme and monsters that they’ve been able to claim throughout their adventure. As with many live-service titles, new seasons release periodically, giving gamers a chance to claim new items and Pokemon, alongside the opportunity to jump into plenty of newly themed events. But, when does Mythical Wishes come to a close, and when does the next chapter open up in this exciting mobile RPG?

When Does Mythical Wishes End In Pokemon GO?

It seems that gamers will not need to wait very long for this Season to finally come to a close, as Mythical Wishes ends on March 1, 2023 at 10:00am Local Time. This means that this particular theme will come to a close, and a new event will likely kickstart players back into the game with no issues.

While Mythical Wishes has been interesting, a few key events have kept the excitement levels down for passionate Pokemon fans. In particular, the price gouging and gatekeeping of a Shiny Legendary Pokemon had many fans skeptical of their future enjoyment of the game, but it seems that Niantic has learned its lesson for now.

Related: Pokemon GO’s Mythical Wishes Keldeo Ticket Is Way Too Expensive

What Is The Next Season Of Pokemon GO?

There is currently no information about the upcoming season for Pokemon GO, however, Niantic and their social media team will start uploading videos and photos to their social media presences shortly to start showcasing what players can look forward to.

With the addition of new Pokemon and new events, players will need to be prepared for all of the excitement in the coming days. Purchasing an Auto Catcher and clearing out some extra Inventory Space can ensure players have everything they need to start catching them all once again.

- This article was updated on February 20th, 2023