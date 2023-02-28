Pokemon GO Regidrago Raid Guide – Best Counters, Weaknesses, and Strengths

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

With a new season comes new Raids, and it seems that you’ll be eating well when claiming new Legendaries in Pokemon GO. Coming from the Galar region, Regidrago is making its triumphant debut inside this mobile game. However, it will be a challenging battle, as they are one of the most powerful monsters ever created. Knowledge is power, so let’s jump right in and find out what the best strategy is when squaring off against this terrifying Regi Legendary in battle.

Pokemon GO Regidrago Raid Schedule

The Regieleki and Regidrago raids will take place as Elite Raids, breaking the cycle of the standard Legendary Raid Circuit. These raids will be available on March 11, 2023, and April 9, 2023. It is unclear as to which Legendary will be available first.

Can Regidrago Be Shiny In Pokemon GO?

There is currently no information to point us in the right direction, as these two monsters have just been announced for Pokemon GO. However, all Legendary Pokemon have been released with their Shiny variant as soon as they have been available, so we can assume that Regidrago will be in the same category with their Shiny Form available at launch.

Regidrago Raid Guide – Strengths, Weaknesses & Best Counters

Not only is this going to be a tough battle on account of Regidrago’s intense attack stat of 400, but with a straight Dragon typing, there are only a few different monsters that can inflict serious damage on them. Knowing which monsters to bring into battle with you is going to be key, as unlike Regieleki, this Legendary can pack a major punch against a fair number of monsters.

Regidrago Resistances – 63% Damage Taken

Fire

Water

Grass

Electric

Regidrago Vulnerabilities – 160% Damage Taken

Ice

Dragon

Fairy

As we can see, compared to its sibling, Regidrago has three different weaknesses that can be exploited. Creating a team that will be effective against this monster is going to be rather simple, especially if you follow the guidelines we set up for you. Bring these monsters with these attacks, and Regidrago won’t know what hit it.

Best Regidrago Counters In Pokemon GO

Pokemon Name Quick Move Charged Move Kyurem (Black) Dragon Tail Outrage Palkia Dragon Tail Draco Meteor Rayquaza Dragon Tail Outrage Salamence Dragon Tail Draco Meteor Mamoswine Powder Snow Avalanche Weavile Ice Shard Avalanche

With all of the preparation done, get out into the world and start gathering up some new monsters and items before jumping into these intense battles. Since they are Elite Raids, the Remote Raid option will not be available to enlist the help of friends. You’ll need to get together to challenge these Legendary creatures, so make sure your phone doesn’t die with these accessories that will give you the boost you need.

