All Pokemon GO Anniversary Event 2022 Field Research Tasks & Rewards

The 2022 anniversary event is now live in Pokemon GO, and trainers can complete a suite of event-exclusive Field Research tasks to earn unique rewards including encounters with event-specific Pokemon. This event celebrates 6 years of Pokemon GO, and as such, the rewards span multiple regions and eras of Pokemon. The Field Research tasks for this event are also incredibly simple, allowing players to focus on having fun during the celebration and adding many popular Pokemon to their collections. Just like all Pokemon GO events though, the anniversary event and its Research tasks will only be available for a limited time. Here are all the Field Research tasks and rewards for this year’s anniversary event in Pokemon GO.

All Field Research Tasks and Rewards for Pokemon GO Anniversary 2022

There are 9 field research tasks that can be completed during the Pokemon GO anniversary event this year. Each of them is listed below along with their associated rewards.

Field Research Task Reward Spin 6 PokeStops or Gyms Bulbasaur, Charmander, or Squirtle Encounter Use 6 Berries to Help Catch Pokemon Chikorita, Cyndaquil, or Totodile Encounter Catch 6 Different Species of Pokemon Treecko, Torchic, or Mudkip Encounter Earn 6 Hearts With Your Buddy Turtwig, Charmander, or Piplup Encounter Make 6 Curveball Throws Snivy, Tepig, or Oshawott Encounter Send 6 Gifts and Add a Sticker to Each Chespin, Fennekin, or Froakie Encounter Take 6 Snapshots of Wild Pokemon Rowlet, Litten, or Popplio Encounter Catch 6 Pokemon 10 Poke Balls, 5 Ultra Balls, or 2 Ultra Balls Make 6 Nice Throws 25 Venusaur Mega Energy, 25 Charizard Mega Energy, or 25 Blastoise Mega Energy

This event’s Field Research tasks guarantee encounters with the starter Pokemon from generations 1-7, encompassing every region currently represented in Pokemon GO. The Season of Alola added most Alolan Pokemon to the game prior to the current Season of Go, so many players still need to catch Rowlet, Litten, or Popplio or stock up on their respective Candies. This event is also a great way to get Mega Energy for the Kanto starters, as you only need to make a handful of Nice Throws to snag 25 Mega Energy for one of them.

The 2022 anniversary event will only be live in Pokemon GO from July 9th at 12:00 AM through July 10th at 11:59 PM local time though, so make sure to complete as many Field Research and Timed Research tasks as you can before the celebration comes to a close. In addition to these missions, the anniversary event also has plenty of other stuff to keep you busy, such as Cake Costume Pikachu and more costumed classics.

July 2022 is also a busy month for Pokemon GO players outside of the scheduled events. New Raids are available featuring Articuno, Zapdos, and more. Also, if you complete a ton of Field Research Tasks, you will encounter Lickitung as this month’s Research Breakthrough reward. Finally, there are all new Spotlight Hours and more to look forward to as always.

Pokemon GO is available now on mobile devices.

- This article was updated on July 6th, 2022