How to Catch Cake Costume Pikachu, Party Hat Charizard, and Party Hat Charmeleon in Pokemon GO

If you’re looking to add some exciting new Pokemon to your team in Pokemon GO, your time is closer than ever. You’ll soon be able to find some festive Pokemon hiding out in the wild, with Party Hat Charmander, Charmeleon, and Charizard, as well as Cake Hat Pikachu. If you’re looking to find out how to add these adorable new Pokemon to your team, you’re in luck!

Here are the best ways that you’ll be able to find and add these Pokemon to your team in Pokemon GO!

How To Catch Party Hat Charmeleon and Charizard, Cake Hat Pikachu in Pokemon GO

If you’re looking to bring these new monsters onto your team, you may need to wait a bit first. Since these are event-exclusive Pokemon, you’ll have to wait until the Pokemon GO Anniversary 2022 event starts, which just so happens to be on July 6th at 10:00 AM until July 12 at 8:00 PM Local Time. Once this event has started, you’ll be able to find these different Pokemon in the wild, and thankfully they’ll all have an enhanced Spawn Rate, as well.

If you’re searching for these in a Shiny Variant, you’ll also be in luck in that regard. Cake Hat Pikachu and Party Hat Charizard will be available in the game with a Shiny Form as soon as the event goes live, while Party Hat Charmeleon curiously does not have a shiny form in the wild.

If you’re looking to find either Party Hat Charmander or Cake Hat Pikachu, you’ll be able to find them out in the wild, whereas you may need to try your hand at a 3-Star Raid to get your hands on a wild Party Hat Charizard. If you happen to have a Party Hat Charmander, you’ll also be able to evolve them for the first time, to get yourself a Charmeleon, followed by Charizard!

It’s an exciting time to be a Pokemon GO fan, and these events help solidify how much fun you can have with the game. If you’re looking to get your hands on as many ‘mons as possible during this event, make sure that you’ve stocked up on as many Pokeballs as possible, and you can use the helpful Pokemon GO Plus, or an Auto Catcher device to help you bring in even more. If you’re looking to tackle some of the raids that will be happening during this event, or just seem to find yourself having a hard time against certain types of Pokemon, make sure that you’re checking out our Pokemon GO Guide Section!

Pokemon GO is available now on mobile devices.