July has begun and that means a lot of new content for Pokemon GO. With new Spotlight Hour Pokemon to collect and powerful Pokemon in the Raids, there is a lot to enjoy. But, don’t forget about the rewards you can get from completing the July 2022 Research Breakthrough and Field Research. Here is your guide to the Pokemon GO July 2022 Research Breakthrough, Field Research, and rewards.

July 2022 Research Breakthrough in Pokemon GO

Like a kid enjoying an ice cream cone on a sunny July day, the Research Breakthrough Pokemon for July 2022 is Lickitung. You’ll have a chance to catch Lickitung through encounters from Friday, July 1, at 1:00 p.m. PDT to Monday, August 1, at 1:00 p.m. PDT. And to answer the question everybody is thinking: yes, Lickitung can be shiny.

July 2022 Field Research and Rewards in Pokemon GO

With the exact same start and end dates and times as the Research Breakthrough, there is brand new Field Research to enjoy. Field Research acts as milestones or quests for players to complete. Each one will reward you with an encounter with a new Pokemon or give you Mega Energy. Also, if a Pokemon has an asterisk, that means that their shiny version is available to encounter. Here are all of the Field Research and rewards for July 2022 in Pokemon GO:

Catch Field Research and Rewards

Catch 10 Normal-type Pokémon – 10 Pidgeot Mega Energy

Catch 10 Fire-type Pokémon – 10 Charizard Mega Energy

Catch 10 Water-type Pokémon – 10 Blastoise Mega Energy

Catch 5 Pokemon – Zubat*, Wingull*, or Natu*

Catch 5 Pokemon with Weather Boost – Poliwag*, Vulpix*, Hippopotas*, or Snover*

Catch 7 Pokemon – Magikarp*

Catch a Dragon-type Pokemon – Bagon* or Dratini*

Use 5 Razz Berries to Help Catch Pokemon – Yanma*, Murkrow*, or Stunky

Catch 5 Normal-type Pokemon – Meowth*

Throw Field Research and Rewards

Make 3 Excellent Throws in a Row – Gible*

Make 3 Great Throws – Lileep*, Anorith*, or Snubbull*

Make 3 Great Throws in a Row – Onix*

Make 5 Great Throws in a Row – Persian

Make 5 Great Curveball Throws in a Row – Spinda #4*

Make 5 Nice Throws – Dunsparce*

Gifts and Friend Field Research and Rewards

Send 3 Gifts to Friends and Add a Sticker to Each – Hoothoot*

Earn 3 Hearts with Your Buddy – Girafarig*

Earn 2 Candies Walking with Your Buddy – Bunnelby*

Earn 3 Candies Walking with Your Buddy – Stunfisk

Hatch Field Research and Rewards

Hatch 2 Eggs – Beldum*

Hatch an Egg – Mantine* or Chansey*

Power Up and Evolve Field Research and Rewards

Evolve a Pokemon – Eevee*

Power Up a Pokemon 3 Times – Bulbasaur*, Charmander*, or Squirtle*

Power Up a Pokemon 5 Times – Chikorita*, Cyndaquil*, or Totodile*

Power Up a Pokemon 5 Times – 10 Beedrill Mega Energy, 10 Pidgeot Mega Energy, 10 Charizard Mega Energy, 10 Venusaur Mega Energy, or 10 Blastoise Mega Energy

Power Up a Pokemon 7 Times – Treecko*, Torchic*, or Mudkip*

Power Up a Pokemon 10 Times – 25 Pidgeot Mega Energy

PokeStop Field Research and Rewards

Spin 3 SpokeStops or Gyms – Sudowoodo*

Spin 5 Pokestops or Gyms – Ralts*

Raids and Trainer Battles Field Research and Rewards

Win a Riad – Togetic

Win 5 Raids – Aerodactyl*

Win a Level 3 or Higher Raid – Kabuto* or Omanyte*

Battle in the GO Battle League – Cottonee*

Defeat a Team GO Rocket Grunt – Wailmer*

Other Field Research and Rewards

Take a Snapshot or Your Buddy – Aipom*

Take a Snapshot of a Wild Pokemon – Murkrow*, Hoppip*, or Yanma*

Take a Snapshot of a Wild Normal-type Pokemon – Glameow*

Trade a Pokemon – Abra*

