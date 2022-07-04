As always, a new month in Pokemon GO brings a new set of Spotlight Hour Pokemon. This month is filled with great Pokemon that are cute and classic. There are four Spotlight Pokemon in total and each one brings a juicy bonus with it. Here are the July 2022 Spotlight Pokemon in Pokemon GO.

July 2022 Spotlight Hour Schedule in Pokemon Go

Thanks to Leekduck, we know which Spotlight Hour Pokemon Niantic has chosen to release in July 2022. With each date below, the Spotlight Hour event will only last an hour, and that hour is between 6:00 and 7:00 p.m. local time. The first Spotlight Hour Pokemon is almost here; check out the details early! Here are the dates for the July 2022 Spotlight Hour Pokemon:

July 5 – Ledyba

July 12 – Machop

July 19 – Staryu

July 26 – Meditite

Can the July 2022 Spotlight Hour Pokemon Be Shiny?

Yes, each and every July 2022 Spotlight Pokemon can be shiny. This is rare for Niantic to do; most of the time, there is one or two Spotlight Hour Pokemon that can’t be shiny. Lucky for us, every Spotlight Hour Pokemon can be shiny which means that you should stock up on Lures and PokeBalls and clear out your storage space as you hunt for these great shiny Pokemon.

July 2022 Spotlight Hour Pokemon Bonuses

If you already have a shiny version of the Spotlight Hour Pokemon or are just not interested, something that may catch your attention is the fact that each Spotlight Hour has a specific active bonus. These bonuses apply to everything, not just the Spotlight Hour Pokemon. Here are the bonuses coming with each July 2022 Spotlight Hour:

July 5 – 2x Catch XP

July 12 – 2x Catch Candy

July 19 – 2x Transfer Candy

July 26 – 2x Evolution XP

If you were waiting for the perfect time to get some XP or stock up on candy, these bonus hours are the perfect option for you. No matter what you are looking for, we’ve got you covered with our Pokemon GO guides. There is always something new to cover, but something you might want to snag as soon as possible is the Cake Costume Pikachu, Party Hat Charizard, and the Party Hat Charmeleon.

Pokemon GO is available now on mobile devices.