Pokemon GO Ledyba Spotlight Hour Guide: Can Ledyba Be Shiny?

Another week, another Spotlight Hour event takes place in Pokemon GO. This week, players will be able to get their hands on a plethora of Ledyba, the adorable ladybug Pokemon introduced in Generation II. If you’re looking to add a good bug Pokemon to your team, as well as their excellent evolution, you’ll be in luck. Let’s see what is in store for players as they come across these Pokemon in the newest Spotlight Hour event!

Ledyba Spotlight Hour Schedule and Bonuses

If you’re looking to get involved with the new Spotlight Hour, you’ll need to make sure to clear some time from your schedule on July 5th from 6:00 PM to 7:00 PM Local Time. Every Tuesday, a new Pokemon gets their turn to shine in the sun, and with Ledyba, you’ll have plenty of time to catch quite a few and evolve them to become a lean, mean fighting machine. If you’re out and about during this time, you’ll also get a bonus of 2x Catch XP for every Pokemon that you find in the wild, allowing you to push your trainer level to new heights!

Can Ledyba Be Shiny In Pokemon GO?

If you’re looking to not only get a great new bug Pokemon for your team but get your hands on another Shiny Pokemon for your collection, you’re in luck! Ledyba can be found as a Shiny in the game, so you’ll want to make sure that you’re trying to find as many as possible during this event! Thankfully, as well, during Spotlight Hours, you’ll have better odds than ever to get your hands on a Shiny, as the odds to find them are reduced to make it much easier to find in the wild.

Ledyba Perfect IV Stats

If you’re looking to add a new Pokemon to your team, especially for lower-level battles, you can’t go wrong with Ledyba. While they aren’t the most powerful attacker, they offer great defense and stamina, so you’ll be able to withstand quite a few blows.

Max CP: 728

Max HP: 106

Attack: 72

Defense: 118

Stamina: 120

Since Ledyba and their evolution, Ledian, are Bug/Flying types, you may run into some issues with Rock, Flying, Fire, Electric, or Ice types, but you’ll find yourself excelling against Bug, Fighting, Grass, and Ground types since they do very little damage to these Pokemon. Pairing a Ledyba with Bug Bite and Aerial Ace will help you when you’re fighting in lower-level battles, as well!

And that’s all there is to know about this upcoming Spotlight Hour Event. Make sure that you’re keeping yourself tuned in our Pokemon GO Guide Section, where we cover all sorts of different events in progress, as well as Raid Guides and different types of Counters and Weaknesses to help you survive any fight. We also offer our thoughts on many great accessories for Pokemon GO, as well as individual items such as the Pokemon GO Plus, and different Auto Catchers to help you get further along in the game!

Pokemon GO is available now on mobile devices.