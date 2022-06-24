Pokemon GO Poison Type Weaknesses & Counters

Pokemon GO has a great range of types and abilities to use while battling other trainers. Each Pokemon is given one or two types. These typings will affect how well they do in battles against other Pokemon. Out of the 18 types in the game, Poison-type Pokemon are super effective against Grass and Fairy-type Pokemon. Though these are two significant strengths, especially after Generation 6, there are some important weaknesses and counters to consider when going up against a Poison-type Pokemon. In this guide, we will show you every Poison type weakness and counter in Pokemon Go.

Poison Type Weaknesses and Counters in Pokemon Go

There are two types that are strong against Poison types. Those are Psychic and Ground-type Pokemon. Either is super effective and will get the job done.

Psychic Type

Psychic offers strong Special attackers like Mewtwo and Deoxys along with a long cast of legendary Pokemon. With that said, trainers have their pick of what Pokemon they want to use against Poison-type Pokemon. Even non-legendaries like Alakazam and Metagross are great additions that bring powerhouse moves like Psychic or Psyshock.

Ground Type

Ground offers its own unique set of moves and abilities with Pokemon like Groudon and Dugtrio. These Pokemon are more Defensive-minded so think about that as you go up against Poison-type Pokemon. The good news is that, unlike Psychic-type Pokemon that Poison-type moves can damage with ease, Ground types are unaffected by any Poison-type move.

There really isn’t a need to go out and get a legendary Ground-type Pokemon like Groudon considering how many powerhouse non-legendary Pokemon there are with Ground typing. These include Pokemon like Garchomp, Rhyperior, Krookidile and Excadrill. Any of these Pokemon would be perfect for your team.

Pokemon Go is available now for all mobile devices.