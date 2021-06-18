Pokémon GO Type Chart 2021 – Which Types Are The Best

Pokémon as a brand just keeps on getting bigger and shows absolutely no signs of stopping. The Pokémon Trading Card game is insanely popular right now and fans are excited for the upcoming releases of both Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl, as well as Pokémon Legends Arceus. And then you have the always popular Pokémon GO that just keeps on going and bringing in new changes and events every week or two it feels like lately. Whether you are focused on Tier 5 Raids to capture legendary and mythical Pokémon or taking on opponents in the GO Battle League’s various offerings, you really need to have a strong grasp of the different Pokémon types and their strengths and weaknesses. To help you out, we have come up with a Pokémon Type Chart that should guide you on which Pokémon are best to use and which are best to avoid in each situation.

Pokémon GO Type Chart 2021

As of 2021, the Pokémon series features 18 different types of Pokémon, with plenty of dual types found in the Pokédex as well. Each type has their own strengths and weakness both offensively and defensively, which is important to learn. Pokémon GO works a bit different from the main games here as well, with the effectiveness or not effectiveness of moves not being quite the same as the game, but still close.

The biggest difference though is with the types that are completely immune in the mainline games, such as Electric attacks not being able to be used at all against Ground type Pokémon. That is not quite the case in Pokémon GO though, as this instead means they just take even less damage than what would be considered not very effective attacks. So they will still do a little damage, albeit minimal, which is a change from it doing absolutely nothing in the main games.

We have compiled a full type chart of each of the 18 Pokémon types below, along with what types they are strong or weak to on both sides. Also remember that dual types would multiply these strengths or weaknesses depending on what their dual type is and the type of attack incoming. Without further ado, here is the Pokémon GO Type Chart 2021.

Type Super Effective Against Not Very Effective Against Resistant Against Vulnerable Against Normal Nothing Rock, Steel, Ghost (Immune) Ghost (Immune) Fighting Fire Bug, Grass, Ice, Steel Dragon, Fire, Rock, Water Bug, Fairy, Fire, Grass, Ice, Steel Ground, Rock, Water Water Fire, Ground, Rock Dragon, Grass, Water Fire, Ice, Steel, Water Electric, Grass Grass Ground, Rock, Water Bug, Dragon, Fire, Flying, Grass, Poison, Steel Electric, Grass, Ground, Water Bug, Fire, Flying, Ice, Poison Electric Flying, Water Dragon, Electric, Grass, Ground (Immune) Electric, Flying, Steel Ground Ice Dragon, Flying, Grass, Ground Fire, Ice, Steel, Water Ice Fighting, Fire, Rock, Steel Fighting Dark, Ice, Normal, Rock, Steel Bug, Fairy, Flying, Poison, Psychic, Ghost (Immune) Bug, Dark, Rock Fairy, Flying, Psychic Poison Fairy, Grass Poison, Ground, Rock, Ghost, Steel (Immune) Fighting, Poison, Bug, Grass, Fairy Ground, Psychic Ground Electric, Fire, Poison, Rock, Steel Bug, Grass, Flying (Immune) Poison, Rock, Electric (Immune) Grass, Ice, Water Flying Bug, Fighting, Grass Electric, Rock, Steel Bug, Fighting, Grass, Ground (Immune) Electric, Ice, Rock Psychic Fighting, Poison Psychic, Steel, Dark (Immune) Fighting, Psychic Bug, Dark, Ghost Bug Dark, Grass, Psychic Fairy, Fighting, Fire, Flying, Ghost, Poison, Steel Fighting, Grass, Ground Fire, Flying, Rock Rock Bug, Fire, Flying, Ice Fighting, Ground, Steel Fire, Flying, Normal, Poison Fighting, Grass, Ground, Steel, Water Ghost Ghost, Psychic Dark, Normal (Immune) Bug, Poison, Normal (Immune), Fighting (Immune) Dark, Ghost Dragon Dragon Steel, Fairy (Immune) Electric, Fire, Grass, Water Dragon, Fairy, Ice Dark Ghost, Psychic Dark, Fairy, Fighting Dark, Ghost, Psychic (Immune) Bug, Fairy, Fighting Steel Fairy, Ice, Rock Electric, Fire, Steel, Water Bug, Dragon, Fairy, Flying, Grass, Ice, Normal, Psychic, Rock, Steel, Poison (Immune) Fighting, Fire, Ground Fairy Dark, Dragon, Fighting Fire, Poison, Steel Bug, Dark, Fighting, Dragon (Immune) Poison, Steel

That is all for our Pokémon GO Type Chart for 2021. With no new games besides remakes and a spin-off with Pokémon Legends Arceus coming later this year and early next year, we shouldn’t have any changes to this list. It has been since the Generation VI games that we got a new type with Fairy, so perhaps the inevitable Generation IX games will introduce another typing and shake up the above chart. For the time being though, this should be what you go by not only in Pokémon GO, but in the first of the Pokémon games as well.

Make sure to check out all of our other guides related to Pokémon GO that we update regularly to help you find the best tips and strategies to be successful at the game.