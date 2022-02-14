Pokemon GO: How to Get Mega Energy

Understanding everything about Mega Energy in Pokemon Go can be a bit confusing at first. Which Pokemon can be Mega Evolved? How long can they stay Mega Evolved? How do you get Mega Energy? How do you use it? All of this and more will be answered in this all-encompassing guide on Mega Energy in Pokemon Go.

What is Mega Energy in Pokemon Go?

Mega Energy is very similar to Candy in Pokemon Go, except instead of evolving your Pokemon, you Mega Evolve it. Each species of Pokemon have their own Mega Energy. The individual Mega Energy collection limit is 1000.

Mega Evolved Pokemon will stay in their form for 8 hours. Only one Pokemon can be Mega Evolved at a time. Also, each subsequent time you Mega Evolve your Pokemon after the first time, the Mega Energy cost will be reduced. Traded Pokemon that have been Mega Evolved will keep their Mega Energy discount. Clone and Shadow Pokemon cannot be Mega Evolved.

How Do You Get Mega Energy?

There are many ways in which to get Mega Energy in Pokemon Go. The first way is by battling the specific Mega Evolved Pokemon in the Mega Raid. But, that is only one Pokemon not of your choosing; there are better ways to get the Mega Energy you need.

Field Research is a great way to get Mega Energy each month. For instance, here are the ways in which you can get Mega Energy for Field Research in February 2022:

Catch 10 Normal-type Pokemon – 10 Pidgeot Mega Energy

Catch 10 Grass-type Pokemon – 10 Venusaur Mega Energy

Catch 10 Grass-type Pokemon – 10 Venusaur Mega Energy

Catch 10 Fire-type Pokemon – 10 Charizard Mega Energy

Power up Pokemon 5 times – 10 Charizard Mega Energy, 10 Blastoise Mega Energy, 10 Venusaur Mega Energy, 10 Beedrill Mega Energy

Use 10 supereffective Charged Attacks – 20 Abomasnow Mega Energy

Another great way to get Mega Energy is through your Buddy Pokemon. If you have already Mega Evolved a specific Pokemon, every other Pokemon in its evolutionary line can earn Mega Energy when used as a Buddy Pokemon. For example, if you have Mega Venusaur, then any Bulbasaur, Ivysaur, or Venusaur can earn Mega Energy when assigned as Buddy Pokemon.

What Do Mega Evolved Pokemon Do?

Mega Evolved Pokemon boost the attack power of itself and all other Pokemon during Raid Battles, regardless of type. The same type Pokemon however will get an even bigger attack boost.

While the attack power and combat power of Mega Evolved Pokemon will increase, their HP will remain the same. All of the above-mentioned bonuses do not stack with other Mega Evolved Pokemon.

Which Pokemon Can Be Mega Evolved?

All of the following Pokemon cost 200 Mega Energy to Mega Evolve except for Beedrill and Pidgeot, which cost 100 Mega Energy. Here is the list of Pokemon that can be Mega Evolved so far in Pokemon Go:

Mega Venusuar

Mega Charizard X, Mega Charizard Y

Mega Blastoise

Mega Beedrill

Mega Pidgeot

Mega Slowbro

Mega Gengar

Mega Gyarados

Mega Aerodactyl

Mega Ampharos

Mega Steelix

Mega Houndoom

Mega Manectric

Mega Altaria

Mega Absol

Mega Lopunny

Mega Abomasnow

And that is everything you need to know about Mega Energy in Pokemon Go. Be sure to check out our other Pokemon Go guides.

Pokemon Go is available now on all mobile devices.