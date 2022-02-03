Pokemon GO: February 2022 Research Breakthrough Rewards

The month of February is here, and with it, brand new Field Research and Field Research Breakthroughs in Pokemon Go. Espurr is the star of the show this month. You will have a chance to catch this Psychic-type Pokemon by completing the Field Research Breakthrough. Plus, the Field Research throughout the month has loads of rewards in store. From now until March 1, the following rewards are up for grabs.

Pokemon Go February Research Breakthrough

As you may or may not know, a Research Breakthrough happens in Pokemon Go when you receive seven stamps from completing Field Research. The first Field Research you complete each day will reward you with one stamp. That means after seven days, if you’ve collected seven stamps, you’ll have an encounter with Espurr who, for the first time ever in Pokemon Go, could be shiny.

Pokemon Go February Field Research Rewards

Of course, to get to Espurr, you’ll need to complete Field Research. And while you complete Field Research, various rewards will be yours to collect. Each month has new Field Research, so here they are with their rewards for February 2022:

Catching Tasks and Rewards

Catch 10 Normal-type Pokemon – 10 Pidgeot Mega Energy

Catch 10 Grass-type Pokemon – 10 Venusaur Mega Energy

Catch 5 Pokemon – Pidgey, Spearow, or Doduo Encounter

Catch 5 Pokemon with Weather Boost – Poliwag, Vulpix, Hippopotas, or Snover Encounter

Catch 7 Pokemon – Magikarp Encounter

Catch a Dragon-type Pokemon – Bagon or Dratini Encounter

Use 5 Berries to help catch Pokemon – Tangela Encounter

Catch 5 Different Species of Pokemon – Paras, Krabby, Corphish, or Dwebble Encounter

Throw Tasks and Rewards

Make 5 Curveball Throws in a row – Ferroseed Encounter

Make 3 Excellent Throws in a row – Gible Encounter

Make 3 Great Throws – Lileep, Anorith, or Snubbul Encounter

Make 3 Great Throws in a row – Onix Encounter

Make 5 Great Curveball Throws in a row – Spinda #4 Encounter

Make 5 Nice Throws – Dunsparce Encounter

Gifts Tasks and Rewards

Open 5 Gifts – Slakoth Encounter

Earn 2 Candies walking with your buddy – Bunnelby Encounter

Earn 3 Candies walking with your buddy – Stunfisk Encounter

Earn 5 Hearts with your Buddy – Woobat Encounter

Hatch Tasks and Rewards

Hatch 2 Eggs – Alomomola or Beldum Encounter

Hatch an Egg – Mantine Encounter

Power Up and Evolve Tasks and Rewards

Evolve a Pokemon – Eevee Encounter

Power up Pokemon 5 times – Chikorita, Cyndaquil, or Totodile Encounter

Power up Pokemon 3 times – Bulbasaur, Charmander, or Squirtle Encounter

Power up Pokemon 5 times – 10 Charizard Mega Energy, 10 Blastoise Mega Energy, 10 Venusaur Mega Energy, 10 Beedrill Mega Energy

Power up Pokemon 7 times – Treecko, Torchic, or Mudkip Encounter

PokeStop Tasks and Rewards

Spin 3 Pokestops or Gyms – Sudowoodo Encounter

Spin 5 Pokestops or Gyms – Ralts Encounter

Raids and Trainer Battle Tasks and Rewards

Win a raid – Skarmory Encounter

Use 10 supereffective Charged Attacks – 20 Abomasnow Mega Energy

Win 5 raids- Aerodactyl Encounter

Win a Level 3 or higher raid – Kabuto or Omanyte Encounter

Defeat 2 Team GO Rocket Grunts – Nidorina or Nidorino Encounter

Defeat a Team GO Rocket Leader – Lapras Encounter

Battle in the GO Battle League – Meditite Encounter

Other Tasks and Rewards

Take a snapshot of a wild Pokémon – Murkrow, Hoppip, Yanma, Oddish, Bellsprout, or Seedot Encounter

Trade a Pokémon – Staryu Encounter

Open 3 Gifts – Spritzee or Swirlix Encounter

There you have your complete list of Pokemon Go Field Research and Research Breakthrough rewards for February 2022. February is a busy month full of exciting raids, Spotlight Hours, and the Tour: Johto event. In order to stay up to date on all of it, make sure to follow our guides for more.

Pokemon Go is available now on all mobile devices.