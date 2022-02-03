Pokemon GO: February 2022 Research Breakthrough Rewards

The month of February is here, and with it, brand new Field Research and Field Research Breakthroughs in Pokemon Go. Espurr is the star of the show this month. You will have a chance to catch this Psychic-type Pokemon by completing the Field Research Breakthrough. Plus, the Field Research throughout the month has loads of rewards in store. From now until March 1, the following rewards are up for grabs.
Pokemon Go February Research Breakthrough
As you may or may not know, a Research Breakthrough happens in Pokemon Go when you receive seven stamps from completing Field Research. The first Field Research you complete each day will reward you with one stamp. That means after seven days, if you’ve collected seven stamps, you’ll have an encounter with Espurr who, for the first time ever in Pokemon Go, could be shiny.
Pokemon Go February Field Research Rewards
Of course, to get to Espurr, you’ll need to complete Field Research. And while you complete Field Research, various rewards will be yours to collect. Each month has new Field Research, so here they are with their rewards for February 2022:
Catching Tasks and Rewards
- Catch 10 Normal-type Pokemon – 10 Pidgeot Mega Energy
- Catch 10 Grass-type Pokemon – 10 Venusaur Mega Energy
- Catch 5 Pokemon – Pidgey, Spearow, or Doduo Encounter
- Catch 5 Pokemon with Weather Boost – Poliwag, Vulpix, Hippopotas, or Snover Encounter
- Catch 7 Pokemon – Magikarp Encounter
- Catch a Dragon-type Pokemon – Bagon or Dratini Encounter
- Use 5 Berries to help catch Pokemon – Tangela Encounter
- Catch 5 Different Species of Pokemon – Paras, Krabby, Corphish, or Dwebble Encounter
Throw Tasks and Rewards
- Make 5 Curveball Throws in a row – Ferroseed Encounter
- Make 3 Excellent Throws in a row – Gible Encounter
- Make 3 Great Throws – Lileep, Anorith, or Snubbul Encounter
- Make 3 Great Throws in a row – Onix Encounter
- Make 5 Great Curveball Throws in a row – Spinda #4 Encounter
- Make 5 Nice Throws – Dunsparce Encounter
Gifts Tasks and Rewards
- Open 5 Gifts – Slakoth Encounter
- Earn 2 Candies walking with your buddy – Bunnelby Encounter
- Earn 3 Candies walking with your buddy – Stunfisk Encounter
- Earn 5 Hearts with your Buddy – Woobat Encounter
Hatch Tasks and Rewards
- Hatch 2 Eggs – Alomomola or Beldum Encounter
- Hatch an Egg – Mantine Encounter
Power Up and Evolve Tasks and Rewards
- Evolve a Pokemon – Eevee Encounter
- Power up Pokemon 5 times – Chikorita, Cyndaquil, or Totodile Encounter
- Power up Pokemon 3 times – Bulbasaur, Charmander, or Squirtle Encounter
- Power up Pokemon 5 times – 10 Charizard Mega Energy, 10 Blastoise Mega Energy, 10 Venusaur Mega Energy, 10 Beedrill Mega Energy
- Power up Pokemon 7 times – Treecko, Torchic, or Mudkip Encounter
PokeStop Tasks and Rewards
- Spin 3 Pokestops or Gyms – Sudowoodo Encounter
- Spin 5 Pokestops or Gyms – Ralts Encounter
Raids and Trainer Battle Tasks and Rewards
- Win a raid – Skarmory Encounter
- Use 10 supereffective Charged Attacks – 20 Abomasnow Mega Energy
- Win 5 raids- Aerodactyl Encounter
- Win a Level 3 or higher raid – Kabuto or Omanyte Encounter
- Defeat 2 Team GO Rocket Grunts – Nidorina or Nidorino Encounter
- Defeat a Team GO Rocket Leader – Lapras Encounter
- Battle in the GO Battle League – Meditite Encounter
Other Tasks and Rewards
- Take a snapshot of a wild Pokémon – Murkrow, Hoppip, Yanma, Oddish, Bellsprout, or Seedot Encounter
- Trade a Pokémon – Staryu Encounter
- Open 3 Gifts – Spritzee or Swirlix Encounter
There you have your complete list of Pokemon Go Field Research and Research Breakthrough rewards for February 2022. February is a busy month full of exciting raids, Spotlight Hours, and the Tour: Johto event.
