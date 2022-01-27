Pokemon GO Spotlight Hour Schedule (February 2022)

The February events are beginning to roll out for Pokemon Go including the Spotlight Hour schedule. There are some cute and vicious Pokemon for this month. Let’s get into it.

But before we take off, you’ll definitely want to check out our February 2022 event guide. Specifically, you’ll definitely want to check out our Deoxys guide to see when all four forms are coming to raids and if they will be shiny. Whatever interest you have in Pokemon Go, whether it is general news or guides, we have got you covered. Be sure to check them out.

February Spotlight Hour Schedule in Pokemon Go

There is a lot that is happening in Pokemon Go come February with incredible Raids, the Tour: Johto, and so much more. Something that you can count on for being great is the Spotlight Hours. For the month of February, as per usual, there will be four Pokemon up for grabs.

Also, if these Pokemon aren’t specifically your thing, be sure to use the bonuses that each one brings. Keep in mind that every Spotlight Hour takes place on a Tuesday from 6:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. So without further adieu, here are the four Spotlight Pokemon and their bonuses for February:

February 1 – Litleo – 2x XP for Evolving

February 8 – Spritzee – 2x Catch Stardust

February 15 – Koffing – 2x Catch XP

February 22 – Voltorb – 2x Catch Candy

And those are the four Spotlight Hour Pokemon for February in Pokemon Go. Just as a quick refresher, Litleo is a fire and normal type, Spritzee is a fairy type, Koffing is a poison type, and Voltorb is an electric type. Each one is a powerful ally to have on your team.

Stay tuned for the specifics come each event, particularly where to catch these Pokemon during the Spotlight Hour and if they can be shiny.

How to Catch Shiny Regice

Before we sign off, this weekend is your last chance to catch a shiny Regice before he leaves the Tier 5 Raid. Next month, Regirock and Registeel will be featured in the Tier 5 Raid spot at different times, so if you want to collect all three, you’ll need to act fast.

Regice is available to battle in the Tier 5 Raid at any gym. You will have a 1 in 20 chance of catching a shiny Regice in this Raid battle, so be sure to keep trying until you get it. Good luck Trainers!

