Pokemon Go Deoxys Guide: How to Catch It and Can It Be Shiny?

All four forms of Deoxys are coming to Pokemon Go in February. From how best to catch them to if they can be shiny, here is everything you need to know about Deoxys returning to Pokemon Go.

The month of February is a busy one for Pokemon Go. For all of the scheduled events and happenings, check out our Pokemon Go February 2022 guide. And, to capitalize on catching yourself a shiny Regice before it’s too late, check out our Regice Raid guide.

How to Catch Deoxys in Pokemon Go

As mentioned earlier, there are four forms of Deoxys coming to Pokemon Go in February. The four forms are Normal Forme, Attack Forme, Defense Forme, and Speed Forme. Each form will be available to battle and catch in a Raid. Note, each start and end time for the following dates is 10:00 a.m. local time. Here are the following dates:

Normal Forme Deoxys – Wednesday, February 16, 2022, to Saturday, February 19, 2022

Attack Forme Deoxys – Saturday, February 19, 2022, to Tuesday, February 22, 2022

Defense Forme Deoxys – Tuesday, February 22, 2022, to Friday, February 25, 2022

Speed Forme Deoxys – Friday, February 25, 2022, to March 1, 2022

Two quick tips in order to maximize catching Deoxys. First, from February 16 to March 1, you will be able to receive two free Raid Passes a day from spinning Gym Photo Discs, so spin those discs.

Second, every Wednesday in the month of February will feature a Raid Hour from 6:00-7:00 p.m. local time. While that doesn’t cover Attack Forme Deoxys or Speed Forme Deoxys it does cover Normal Forme Deoxys and Defense Form Deoxys.

Catch Deoxys be Shiny?

For the first time ever in Pokemon Go, the Legendary Pokemon Deoxys is shiny! All four forms of Deoxys are available to catch regularly and in their shiny versions. That means that you don’t only have four Deoxys to catch, you have eight if you want to catch ’em all.

Though each Deoxys already looks really cool, the shiny versions amplify it. Not only are they a rare version to show off in battle and to your friends; but the shiny versions of Deoxys also turn the orange exterior to yellow and the blue a seafoam green. Each version looks incredible and you should try to snag at least a shiny or two as you never know when the next time they will be available.

And with that, you now know everything you need to to maximize your hunt to catch all four– no eight– versions of Deoxys. For more guides and news on all things Pokemon Go, stick with Attack of the Fanboy.

Pokemon Go is available now on all mobile devices.

- This article was updated on January 26th, 2022