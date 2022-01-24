Pokemon GO Regice Raid Guide: Best Counters, Weaknesses, and Moveset

Regice is back in Pokemon Go for a limited time. This is his first appearance since 2020, so you’ll definitely want to find it, fight it, and catch it. Here is your guide on how to do exactly that.

Regice Raid in Pokemon Go

Regice will appear in five-star raids starting today, January 24, until February 1. These raids can be occasionally be found at gyms, but your best bet to ensure you capture a Regice is to wait until January 26. On that day, between 6:00-7:00 p.m. local time, there will be a Pokemon Go Raid Hour event boosting all chances to face Regice in a raid.

Regice Weaknesses

Regice, as its appearance gives away, is an all-ice type Pokemon. With that in mind, Regice is particularly weak to fire, rock, steel, and fighting Pokemon. You will definitely want to use any combination of these Pokemon types to defeat Regice.

Regice Counters

Knowing that dealing fire, rock, steel, and/or fighting damage will do 160% to the vulnerable Regice, there are a couple of select Pokemon and moves you’ll want to utilize. Here is a list of each Pokemon and their moves:

Fire

Charizard – Fire Spin, Blast Burn

Arcanine – Fire Fang, Flamethrower

Mega Houndoom – Fire Fang, Flamethrower

Entei – Fire Fang, Overheat

Magmortar – Fire Spin, Fire Punch

Heatran – Fire Spin, Flamethrower

Darmanitan – Fire Fang, Overheat

Rock

Tyranitar – Smack Down, Stone Edge

Terrakion – Smack Down, Rock Slide

Rampardos – Smack Down, Rock Slide

Rhyperior – Smack Down, Rock Wrecker

Steel

Cobalion – Metal Claw, Iron Head

Zacian – Metal Claw, Iron Head

Zamazenta – Metal Claw, Iron Head

Metagross – Bullet Punch, Meteor Mash

Dialga – Metal Claw, Iron Head

Fighting

Conkeldurr – Counter, Dynamic Punch

Heracross – Counter, Close Combat

Machamp – Counter, Dynamic Punch

Hariyama – Counter, Dynamic Punch

Mega Lopunny – Low Kick, Focus Blast

Lucario – Counter, Aura Sphere

Regice Moveset

While Regice may be a great defensive Pokemon, his attacks aren’t as strong. Nevertheless, you’ll want to watch out for Lock-On and Blizzard abilities. Though less effective, be careful of his Earthquake and Frost Breath as well.

And with that, you have all the information you need to defeat and catch Regice. Best of luck!

Pokemon Go is available now on all mobile devices.