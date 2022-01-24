Pokemon GO Regice Raid Guide: Best Counters, Weaknesses, and Moveset

Here is everything you need to know in order to beat Regice.

January 24th, 2022 by Noah Nelson

Pokemon-GO-Regice-Raid-Counters-June-2021-Can-Regice-be-Shiny

Regice is back in Pokemon Go for a limited time. This is his first appearance since 2020, so you’ll definitely want to find it, fight it, and catch it. Here is your guide on how to do exactly that.

But before we dive in, be sure to check out all of our other Pokemon Go guides. We cover everything: the upcoming Minus Spotlight Hour this Tuesday, January 25, from 6:00-7:00 p.m. local time, the just-launched Team Go Rocket Strikes event details, and Stardust farming in 2022. For all your Pokemon Go needs, stay tuned.

Pokemon-GO-Regirock-Regice-and-Registeel-Raid-Counters-June-2021

Regice Raid in Pokemon Go

Regice will appear in five-star raids starting today, January 24, until February 1. These raids can be occasionally be found at gyms, but your best bet to ensure you capture a Regice is to wait until January 26. On that day, between 6:00-7:00 p.m. local time, there will be a Pokemon Go Raid Hour event boosting all chances to face Regice in a raid.

Regice Weaknesses

Regice, as its appearance gives away, is an all-ice type Pokemon. With that in mind, Regice is particularly weak to fire, rock, steel, and fighting Pokemon. You will definitely want to use any combination of these Pokemon types to defeat Regice.

Regice Counters

Knowing that dealing fire, rock, steel, and/or fighting damage will do 160% to the vulnerable Regice, there are a couple of select Pokemon and moves you’ll want to utilize. Here is a list of each Pokemon and their moves:

Fire

  • Charizard – Fire Spin, Blast Burn
  • Arcanine – Fire Fang, Flamethrower
  • Mega Houndoom – Fire Fang, Flamethrower
  • Entei – Fire Fang, Overheat
  • Magmortar – Fire Spin, Fire Punch
  • Heatran – Fire Spin, Flamethrower
  • Darmanitan – Fire Fang, Overheat

Rock

  • Tyranitar – Smack Down, Stone Edge
  • Terrakion – Smack Down, Rock Slide
  • Rampardos – Smack Down, Rock Slide
  • Rhyperior – Smack Down, Rock Wrecker

Steel

  • Cobalion – Metal Claw, Iron Head
  • Zacian – Metal Claw, Iron Head
  • Zamazenta – Metal Claw, Iron Head
  • Metagross – Bullet Punch, Meteor Mash
  • Dialga – Metal Claw, Iron Head

Fighting

  • Conkeldurr – Counter, Dynamic Punch
  • Heracross – Counter, Close Combat
  • Machamp – Counter, Dynamic Punch
  • Hariyama – Counter, Dynamic Punch
  • Mega Lopunny – Low Kick, Focus Blast
  • Lucario – Counter, Aura Sphere

Regice Moveset

While Regice may be a great defensive Pokemon, his attacks aren’t as strong. Nevertheless, you’ll want to watch out for Lock-On and Blizzard abilities. Though less effective, be careful of his Earthquake and Frost Breath as well.

And with that, you have all the information you need to defeat and catch Regice. Best of luck!

Pokemon Go is available now on all mobile devices.

RELATED TOPICS :

MORE
Pokemon Go Stardust Pokemon GO Stardust Farming 2022: Best Ways to Get Stardust Fast
Stardust in Pokemon Go is one of the most useful resources. It is used for powering up your Pokemon, unlocking...
Attack of the Fanboy
Pokemon Go Rocket Pokemon GO Rocket Strikes Event Guide: Field Research, Shadow Pokemon, and Bonuses
On top of everything else going on, here is everything you need to know about the Rocket Strikes event.
Attack of the Fanboy
Minun Spotlight Hour January 2022 Pokemon GO Minun Spotlight Hour Guide: Shiny Chance and Bonuses
The Minun Spotlight Hour is nearly here! Here is everything you need to know about it.
Attack of the Fanboy
Pokemon Go Helioptile Heliolisk Pokemon GO: How to Catch Helioptile and Heliolisk and Can They Be Shiny?
Here is everything you need to know about Helioptile and Heliolisk.
Attack of the Fanboy
MORE FROM AOTF
Best Minecraft Seeds January 2022
Attack of the Fanboy
Best Free Games – January 2022
Attack of the Fanboy
Roblox Promo Codes List (January 2022) – Free Clothes and Items
Attack of the Fanboy
NBA 2K22 Special Edition Box Art NBA 2K22 Locker Codes List (January 2022)
Attack of the Fanboy