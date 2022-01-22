Pokemon GO Minun Spotlight Hour Guide: Shiny Chance and Bonuses

The Minun Spotlight Hour is nearly here! Here is everything you need to know about it.

January 22nd, 2022 by Noah Nelson

Minun-Pokemon-GO

For the month of January, Niantic has revealed a road map for their weekly Spotlight Hour events in Pokemon Go. Up next is Minun’s time to shine. For all things Minun Spotlight Hour in Pokemon Go, you’ve come to the right place.

Before we head out, be sure to check out all of our helpful Pokemon Go guides. Whether you want to know things that are happening right now like the Bulbasaur Community Day or you want to know if Helioptile is Shiny in the newest Power Plant event, we cover it all. Whatever your question or curiosity, we’ve got you covered. Now, back to the action!

Pokemon-GO-How-to-Catch-Plusle-and-Minun-for-the-Hoenn-Collection-Challenge

Pokemon Go Spotlight Hour Minun

The upcoming Spotlight Hour for Minun will take place on Tuesday, January 25, 2022, from 6-7 p.m. During this time, Minun’s drop rate will increase greatly, so it is a great time to get out and catch one.

Since the window of time to catch a Minun is so short (it is a Spotlight Hour after all), you’re definitely going to want to be prepared. Make sure you have enough Poke Balls and that your Pokemon Storage Box is cleared out to make way for all of the Pokemon you’ll catch.

Plus, if you’re looking to use this Spotlight Hour to gain some XP, then using Lucky Eggs or Star Pieces isn’t a bad idea. During the event, players will also get Double Transfer Candy, so keep that in mind.

Is Minun Shiny in Pokemon Go?

Shiny variants of Minun do currently exist in Pokemon Go and will have an increased drop rate within the Spotlight Hour. So whether you are a Shiny collector or are just looking for the best Minun to catch, be sure to utilize this Spotlight Hour to snag a Shiny Minun.

That is everything you need to know to gear up for the Minun Spotlight Hour coming up next Tuesday. Be prepared and have some fun!

Power Plant Event Details and Helioptile

In other news, if you’re interested in the ongoing Power Plant event being held until February 1, you have a lot of juicy news to dive into. Of course, the newest Pokemon, Helioptile, was revealed in this event, and catching one will be easiest now while the event is hot.

While Helioptile might be the star of the show, now is a great time to catch some other Shiny Pokemon as well. Several Electric-type Pokemon will have increased spawn rates in the wild.

(An asterisk denotes that a Pokemon can be shiny.)

  • Magnemite*
  • Grimer*
  • Voltorb*
  • Electabuzz*
  • Porygon*
  • Trubbish*
  • Helioptile
  • Electrode
  • Jolteon

Whether you’re excited for the Minun Spotlight Hour or want to catch a Shiny Electrabuzz as part of the Power Plant event, get out there and catch something new!

Pokemon Go is available now on all mobile devices.

RELATED TOPICS :

MORE
Pokemon Go Helioptile Heliolisk Pokemon GO: How to Catch Helioptile and Heliolisk and Can They Be Shiny?
Helioptile and Heliolisk have made their debut in Pokemon Go. This Electric-type Pokemon is not only cute but a strong...
Attack of the Fanboy
Pokemon Go Bulbasaur Community Day Pokemon GO – Bulbasaur Community Day Guide – Bonuses, Research and More
Here is everything you need to know about the upcoming Bulbasaur Community Day.
Attack of the Fanboy
Pokemon GO Power Plant Event Pokemon GO Power Plant Event: Field Research Tasks, Rewards, Shiny Pokemon, and Raids
Another Pokemon GO event is now live.
Attack of the Fanboy
Pokemon Go Mountains of Power Event Pokemon GO Mountains of Power Timed Research Tasks and Rewards
Complete event-specific tasks to earn unique rewards.
Attack of the Fanboy
MORE FROM AOTF
Best Minecraft Seeds January 2022
Attack of the Fanboy
Best Free Games – January 2022
Attack of the Fanboy
Roblox Promo Codes List (January 2022) – Free Clothes and Items
Attack of the Fanboy
NBA 2K22 Special Edition Box Art NBA 2K22 Locker Codes List (January 2022)
Attack of the Fanboy