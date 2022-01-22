Pokemon GO Minun Spotlight Hour Guide: Shiny Chance and Bonuses

For the month of January, Niantic has revealed a road map for their weekly Spotlight Hour events in Pokemon Go. Up next is Minun’s time to shine. For all things Minun Spotlight Hour in Pokemon Go, you’ve come to the right place.

Before we head out, be sure to check out all of our helpful Pokemon Go guides. Whether you want to know things that are happening right now like the Bulbasaur Community Day or you want to know if Helioptile is Shiny in the newest Power Plant event, we cover it all. Whatever your question or curiosity, we’ve got you covered. Now, back to the action!

Pokemon Go Spotlight Hour Minun

The upcoming Spotlight Hour for Minun will take place on Tuesday, January 25, 2022, from 6-7 p.m. During this time, Minun’s drop rate will increase greatly, so it is a great time to get out and catch one.

Since the window of time to catch a Minun is so short (it is a Spotlight Hour after all), you’re definitely going to want to be prepared. Make sure you have enough Poke Balls and that your Pokemon Storage Box is cleared out to make way for all of the Pokemon you’ll catch.

Plus, if you’re looking to use this Spotlight Hour to gain some XP, then using Lucky Eggs or Star Pieces isn’t a bad idea. During the event, players will also get Double Transfer Candy, so keep that in mind.

Is Minun Shiny in Pokemon Go?

Shiny variants of Minun do currently exist in Pokemon Go and will have an increased drop rate within the Spotlight Hour. So whether you are a Shiny collector or are just looking for the best Minun to catch, be sure to utilize this Spotlight Hour to snag a Shiny Minun.

That is everything you need to know to gear up for the Minun Spotlight Hour coming up next Tuesday. Be prepared and have some fun!

Power Plant Event Details and Helioptile

In other news, if you’re interested in the ongoing Power Plant event being held until February 1, you have a lot of juicy news to dive into. Of course, the newest Pokemon, Helioptile, was revealed in this event, and catching one will be easiest now while the event is hot.

While Helioptile might be the star of the show, now is a great time to catch some other Shiny Pokemon as well. Several Electric-type Pokemon will have increased spawn rates in the wild.

(An asterisk denotes that a Pokemon can be shiny.)

Magnemite*

Grimer*

Voltorb*

Electabuzz*

Porygon*

Trubbish*

Helioptile

Electrode

Jolteon

Whether you’re excited for the Minun Spotlight Hour or want to catch a Shiny Electrabuzz as part of the Power Plant event, get out there and catch something new!

Pokemon Go is available now on all mobile devices.