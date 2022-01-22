Pokemon GO: How to Catch Helioptile and Heliolisk and Can They Be Shiny?

Helioptile and Heliolisk have made their debut in Pokemon Go. This Electric-type Pokemon is not only cute but a strong addition to any team. Here is everything you need to know about Helioptile and Heliolisk in Pokemon Go.

Since we are in the middle of the Power Plant event, Helioptile’s spawn rate is increased, making it easier to catch. The event will end February 1, so be sure to go out and catch yourself a Helioptile while it’s easy because, after the event, Helioptile will be rare. Check out our other Pokemon Go guides to help you out on your adventures.

How to Catch Helioptile in Pokemon Go

In order to catch Helioptile, you’ll need to find one. There are two ways to do so in this event. The first way is to find Helioptile in the wild. To reiterate, they will spawn more often within the Power Plant event.

If you’re having trouble finding Helioptile in the wild, your next best bet is to complete Field Research Tasks. The specific one that is easiest to accomplish and will directly give you an encounter with a Helioptile is the “Walk 1 KM” Field Research. In order to get that task, keep spinning Poke Stops.

How to Catch Heliolisk in Pokemon Go

Unfortunately, you won’t be able to catch a Heliolisk currently. The only way to get one is to evolve your Helioptile, so make finding and catching a Helioptile your priority.

In order to evolve your Helioptile into a Heliolisk, you’ll need 50 Candy and a Sun Stone. While Candy is fairly easy to get, a Sun Stone can be tricky. It has an extremely low drop rate, but the way to get one is persistently spinning Poke Stops and Gyms. You’ll get lucky on one of them.

Can Helioptile Be Shiny?

Helioptile in Pokemon Go cannot be shiny at this time. Rarely does Niantic release a new Pokemon with its Shiny version into the wild. Based on when other Shinies have appeared, it is safe to say that it could take years until Shiny Helioptile pops up, so you’ll have to settle with your normal Helioptile for the time being.

On the bright side, there are plenty of other Pokemon in the Power Plant event worth capturing besides Helioptile and Heliolisk. Some of the Pokemon that are on display with an increased drop rate for this event are the following:

Pikachu

Grimer

Voltorb

Electrode

Electabuzz

Jolteon

Porygon

Trubbish

Helioptile

Happy hunting! Go out there and get yourself a Helioptile.

Pokemon Go is available now on all mobile devices.