Pokemon GO – Bulbasaur Community Day Guide – Bonuses, Research and More

A new Bulbasaur Community Day is coming to Pokemon Go. It will be upon us tomorrow! That’s right, the event will take place on January 22, 2021. There is a lot to cover and you need this info now, so without further adieu, here is everything you’ll need to know for the Bulbasaur Community Day on Pokemon Go.

Just to reiterate, the start and end dates for this event are Saturday, January 22, from 2:00-5:00 p.m. Local Time. That means, you only have 3 hours to revel in the amazingness that will be this Bulbasaur Community Day. Chop chop! Also, after this event, be sure to read up on what the Power Plant event is and what it could mean for you.

Pokemon Go Bulbasaur Community Event Details

Let’s jump right in. The bonuses that will be active at this event will be the following:

Increased Spawns

3x Catch XP

3-hour Incense

3-hour Lures

On top of these bonuses, there will be an Exclusive Move available. If Ivysaur is evolved into Venasaur during the event or you catch a Venasaur during the event, with the addition of two hours after, they will know Charged Attack Frenzy Plant.

Research and Shiny Bulbasaur

There will be a special deal for the Bulbasaur Research story at the time of the event. The Bulbasaur Community Day Classic Special Research story will only cost US$1.00.

When it comes to Shiny Bulbasaur, it is already available in-game. Because of that, Niantic is increasing the spawn rates of Shiny Bulbasaur during the event.

Sales and Photobomb

Something that you definitely won’t want to miss is the opportunity to pick up 30 free Ultra Balls. These will be available at the shop at no cost, so definitely snag them.

The Community Day Box will cost 1,280 PokeCoins. The box will contain 50 Ultra Balls, five Lucky Eggs, five Star Pieces, and an Elite Charged TM.

During the event, there will be a unique Bulbasaur photobomb that you will want to take advantage of. If you snap an AR photo within the Community Day timeframe, Bulbasaur will photobomb the shot.

And with that, you know everything you need to know to make the most out of the Bulbasaur Community Day on Pokemon Go tomorrow. For all of your future inquiries, be sure to check in with Attack of the Fanboy. We always have Pokemon Go guides at the ready for the latest news and happenings.

Pokemon GO is available now on mobile devices.