Pokemon GO Rocket Strikes Event Guide: Field Research, Shadow Pokemon, and Bonuses

A new Team Go Rocket Strikes event is live in Pokemon Go. In it, there are new Shadow Pokemon available, new Team Go Rocket balloons, and you can TM Frustration off of Shadow Pokemon. There is a lot in store, so let’s get to it.

The new Rocket Strikes event in Pokemon Go is happening right over the current Power Plant event, which is set to end on February 1. Be sure to catch a Helioptile during the event and don’t forget about the upcoming Minun Spotlight Hour that is happening tomorrow, which is Tuesday, January 25, from 6:00-7:00 p.m. For more Pokemon Go guides, follow our guides page at Attack of the Fanboy.

Rocket Strikes Event in Pokemon Go

For starters, the event has officially started. It began on Monday, January 24 at 12:00 a.m. local time and will last until Sunday, January 30 at 10:00 a.m. local time.

The event will feature Team Go Rocket balloons that will appear and follow you. These balloons carry Team Go Rocket Grunts that can be challenged to a fight in order to possibly get a Shadow Pokemon.

Shadow Pokemon in Pokemon Go

If you have a Rocket Radar, which can be acquired after piecing six Mysterious Components together after fighting Team Go Rocket, the Team Go Rocket members you’ll find are Arlo, Cliff, or Sierra.

This is important because, in the Rocket Strikes event, Arlo, Cliff, and Sierra all have various Shadow Pokemon. Shadow Pokemon work the same as any other type of Pokemon, but their attack is increases and their defenses are lowered. It is a trade-off, but definitely one to consider.

In the Team Go Rocket Strikes event, any of the following Shadow Pokemon could emerge:

Shadow Voltorb

Shadow Chikorita

Shadow Cyndaquil

Shadow Totodile

Shadow Whismur

Shadow Hippopotas

Again, if you’re looking to build a high damage dealing Pokemon, you need to get a Shadow version of it. Just make sure you have some other beefy Pokemon that can take a hit.

Removing Frustration and Purifying Shadow Pokemon

Another Shadow Pokemon caveat is that they all come with Frustration as one of their Charged Attack moves. Normally, you can’t remove Frustration to Shadow Pokemon, but in the Team Go Rocket Strikes event, you can. You’ll need to use a TM, but now is one of the only times you’ll be able to do so.

As good as Shadow Pokemon can be to a team makeup, some people would prefer to purify their Pokemon. Shadow Pokemon take extra Stardust and Candy to level up in any way. To purify one, you’ll need to use Stardust and Candy.

A Purified Pokemon will lose all their Shadow bonuses, lose Frustration, and gain Return. Return is a Charged Attack that is exclusive to Purified Pokemon. It can be unlearned with a Charged TM.

Pokemon Go is available now on all mobile devices.