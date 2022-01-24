Pokemon GO Stardust Farming 2022: Best Ways to Get Stardust Fast

Stardust in Pokemon Go is one of the most useful resources. It is used for powering up your Pokemon, unlocking second Charged Attacks, purifying Shadow Pokemon, and trading. It is something you’ll also want (and need) more of. Here is how to farm Stardust in 2022 Pokemon Go.

When it comes to purifying your Shadow Pokemon, you’ll definitely need Stardust if you plan on capturing any Shadow Pokemon in the Team Go Rocket Strikes event happening right now. And, while you’re out farming Stardust, don’t forget about the Minun Spotlight Hour happening tomorrow, January 25, from 6:00-7:00 p.m.

Stardust Farming in Pokemon Go

There are a few tips and tricks to know in order to farm Stardust and do it quickly. This guide will list every way that you can get Stardust and how to do it effectively. Let’s go!

Stardust Bonus Modifier

The first tip you will need to know before you head out collecting Stardust is to use a Star Piece. Star Pieces increase the amount of Stardust you earn by 50 percent for 30 minutes. So, when you are ready to start Stardust farming, be sure to use a Star Piece.

Star Pieces can be bought at any Pokemon Go Shop with PokeCoins. They can either be bought in bundles or individually. Look for special events that reward more Stardust and use your Star Pieces effectively to maximize your Stardust farming.

Catching Pokemon

One of the easiest and surefire ways to collect Stardust is by catching Pokemon. 100 Stardust will be rewarded for every base stage Pokemon caught, 300 for any stage two Pokemon, and 500 for Pokemon in their final form. Catching first-level Pokemon is the fastest way to get Stardust, as they are very common.

First Catch Bonus

Pokemon Go rewards players with 600 Stardust for their first Pokemon catch of the day. If you manage to get a streak going, on the seventh day, you’ll get 1,800 Stardust. If you’re consistent, by the end of seven days, you’ll have snagged 5,400 Stardust just off of this method.

Hatching Pokemon

The next way to quickly gain Stardust in Pokemon Go is to hatch Pokemon. Eggs can be given at PokeStops, by friends as gifts, or by defeating Leaders. Here are the different types with how much Stardust they award:

2km Eggs – 400-800 Stardust

5km Eggs – 600-1,600 Stardust

7km Eggs – 800-1,600 Stardust

10km Eggs – 1,600-3,200 Stardust

12km Eggs – 3,200-6,400 Stardust

Weather Conditions

Pokemon Go tracks real-world weather conditions. Because of that, the in-game Pokemon will respond to the weather around you. Each type is paired with a specific weather condition. You’ll get 25 Stardust for level one, 75 for level two, and 125 for level three Pokemon. These are the types and the weather conditions:

Rainy – Electric, Water, Bug

Partly Cloudy – Normal, Rock

Cloudy – Fairy, Poison, Fighting

Sunny – Fire, Grass, Ground

Snow – Steel, Ice

Fog – Ghost, Dark

Windy – Psychic, Dragon, Flying

Special Pokemon

When caught, some Pokemon in Pokemon Go reward you with extra Stardust. You’ll want to keep an eye out for the following Pokemon:

Meowth – 500 Stardust

Persian – 700 Stardust

Alolan Meowth – 750 Stardust

Alolan Persian – 950 Stardust

Staryu – 750 Stardust

Starmie – 950 Stardust

Paras – 500 Stardust

Parasect – 700 Stardust

Shroomish – 500 Stardust

Breloom – 700 Stardust

Shellder – 1,000 Stardust

Cloyster – 1,200 Stardust

Chimecho – 1,000 Stardust

Audino – 2,100 Stardust

Sableye – 750 Stardust

Combee – 750 Stardust

Vespiquen – 950 Stardust

Trubbish – 750 Stardust

Gardbodor – 950 Stardust

Foongus – 500 Stardust

Amoongus – 700 Stardust

Delibird – 500 Stardust

Open Gifts

Opening gifts is one of the easiest ways to get Stardust. Each gift gives 100, 200, or 300 Stardust when opened. You can hold 30 at a time, so our advice is to save your gifts, use your Star Piece when you have a pile of them, and open them all at once for double the Stardust.

Adventure Sync

Once your account reaches level five, you’ll unlock the Adventure Sync option which will track where you go even when Pokemon Go is closed. Especially if you are always on the go, this is a great method that will reward you with 500 Stardust for 25km, 1,000 Stardust for 50km, and 16,000 Stardust for walking 100km per week.

Team Go Rocket Grunts and Leaders

Last but not least, a great way to farm Stardust is by battling Team Go Rocket Grunts and Leaders. The Grunts will give you 500 Stardust for your troubles and the Leaders will cough up 1,000. You will need to be level eight to fight Leaders. You can find Grunts and Leaders at black PokeStops or in Team Go Rocket hot air balloons.

Pokemon Go is available now on all mobile devices.