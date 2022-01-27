Pokemon GO February 2022 Raid Schedule: Mega Raids, 5-Star Raids, and More

The Raid schedule for Pokemon Go in February 2022 is looking beefy. There are some incredibly powerful Pokemon, some that are available for the first time ever in Pokemon Go, to collect in the February Raids. You’re in for a treat.

As January winds down to an end, if you’re trying to collect all three Regi- Pokemon, you’ll definitely need to catch a shiny Regice before February 1. Also, since they know how awesome each Pokemon is that is entering the Raids in February, Niantic is giving players a huge advantage of two free Raid Passes per day starting in the middle of February. Check out our February 2022 events guide for more.

February Five-Star Raid Schedule in Pokemon Go

With so many great Pokemon appearing in Raids this month, we are gonna get right to it. First up, we have Regirock and Registeel ending the Five-Star Raid. Both of them will have a chance to be shiny and, when caught, Regirock will know Earthquake and Registeel will know Zap Cannon.

Next, we have the Deoxys forms coming to the Five-Star Raid. And, for the first time ever, every single form’s shiny version will be available to catch.

Last but by far not least, five familiar legendary Pokemon are returning with Tour: Johto. Fan favorites Raikou, Entei, Suicune, Lugia, and Oh-Ho will enter the Five-Star Raid last. They will be available for one day, from 9:00 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. local time, so act fast and save up on Raid Passes.

Keep in mind, Raid rotations happen at 10:00 a.m. local time on the dates listed. Here is the guide for the February 2022 Raid schedule in Pokemon Go:

Tuesday, February 1, 2022, to Wednesday, February 9, 2022: Regirock

Wednesday, February 9, 2022, to Wednesday, February 16, 2022: Registeel

Wednesday, February 16, 2022, to Saturday, February 19, 2022: Normal Forme Deoxys

Saturday, February 19, 2022, to Tuesday, February 22, 2022: Attack Forme Deoxys

Tuesday, February 22, 2022, to Friday, February 25, 2022: Defense Forme Deoxys

Friday, February 25, 2022, to March 1, 2022: Speed Forme Deoxys

Pokémon GO Tour: Johto—Saturday, February 26, 2022: Raikou, Entei, Suicune, Lugia,

Ho-Oh

February Mega Raids in Pokemon Go

Though the Five-Star Raids are very appetizing, there are still two great Mega Raids happening in February. Here are the Pokemon participating with the days and times:

Tuesday, February 1, 2022, to Tuesday, February 15, 2022: Mega Houndoom

Tuesday, February 15, 2022, to Tuesday, March 1, 2022: Mega Ampharos

February Raid Hours

In February, every Wednesday will feature a Raid Hour from 6:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. During these times, the following Pokemon will have an increased drop rate:

February 2: Regirock

February 9: Registeel

February 16: Normal Forme Deoxys

February 23: Defense Forme Deoxys

And that is everything you need to know about February Raids. Stay tuned for more specific details when the dates get closer by following our Pokemon Go guides.

Pokemon Go is available now on all mobile devices.