All Timed Research Tasks & Rewards for Pokemon GO Anniversary Event 2022

As the 6th anniversary of Pokemon GO rapidly approaches, fans of the game have so much to look forward to. As per the norm with these events, there is a large list of Field Research Tasks, as well as special Timed Research to take care of, allowing you to get your hands on some excellent new Pokemon, so make sure that you’re ready to go with our handy guide!
Here are all of the special Timed Research Tasks that you’ll want to make sure you’ve completed, to capture and collect as many Pokemon as possible during the 6th Anniversary Event in Pokemon GO!
Anniversary Timed Research in Pokemon GO!
One thing that makes the Special Research Tasks more exciting is that you’ll need to accomplish 6 tasks rather than the standard 3 tasks to make sure that they are done, so you’ll have a few more things to take care of compared to normal. Let’s go through all of the different tasks, as well as the rewards that you’ll get for completing them all!
|Anniversary Event Research 1
|Rewards
|Catch 15 Pokemon
|X15 Pokeballs
|Catch 5 different species of Pokemon
|X10 Great Balls
|Make 5 Nice Throws
|X5 Ultra Balls
|Make 3 Great Throws
|500 XP
|Make 5 Curveball Throws
|Encounter with Foongus
|Use 10 Berries to help catch Pokemon
|X500 Stardust
Completion Reward: Encounter with Cake Costume Pikachu, X1 Poffin
|Anniversary Event Research 2
|Rewards
|Play with your buddy
|X5 Razz Berry
|Give your buddy a treat
|X5 Nanab Berry
|Take a snapshot of your buddy
|X5 Pinap Berry
|Battle another Trainer with your Buddy Pokemon while it’s adventuring with you
|500 XP
|Earn 5 hearts with your buddy
|Encounter with Eevee
|Earn a Candy exploring with your buddy
|X500 Stardust
Completion Reward: Encounter with Party Hat Charmander, X2500 Stardust
|Anniversary Event Research 3
|Rewards
|Take 5 snapshots of wild Pokemon
|X5 Potion
|Take a snapshot of Charmander
|X5 Revive
|Take a snapshot of your buddy
|X15 Pokeballs
|Take snapshots of 5 different Pokemon
|500 XP
|Take a snapshot of a Normal-type Pokemon
|Encounter with Meowth
|Take snapshots of 3 different wild Fire, Water, or Grass-type Pokemon
|X500 Stardust
Completion Reward: Encounter with Pansear, X1 Unova Stone
|Anniversary Event Research 4
|Rewards
|Spin 5 PokeStops or Gyms
|X20 PokeBalls
|Hatch an Egg
|X3 Golden Razz Berry
|Walk 2km
|X3 Silver Pinap Berry
|Earn a Candy exploring with your buddy
|500 XP
|Complete 5 Field Research tasks
|X3 Rare Candy
|Battle in a Gym 3 times
|X500 Stardust
Completion Reward: Encounter with Gible, X1 Premium Battle Pass
|Anniversary Event Research 5
|Rewards
|Send 5 Gifts to friends
|X5 Super Potions
|Send 5 Gifts and add a sticker to each
|X5 Revive
|Transfer 15 Pokemon
|500 XP
|Battle in 2 raids
|X1 Fast TM
|Win a level 1 or higher raid
|X1 Charged TM
|Power up Pokemon 10 times
|X500 Stardust
Completion Reward: Encounter with Snorlax, X1 Team Rocket Radar
|Anniversary Event Research 6
|Rewards
|CLAIM REWARD!
|1000 XP
|CLAIM REWARD!
|1000 XP
|CLAIM REWARD!
|1000 XP
|CLAIM REWARD!
|1000 XP
|CLAIM REWARD!
|1000 XP
|CLAIM REWARD!
|1000 XP
Completion Reward: Encounter with Wash Rotom, X2500 Stardust, 2500 XP
As you can see, you’ll have plenty to keep yourself busy with during the Pokemon GO Anniversary Event! Make sure you’re keeping your eyes peeled on the Pokemon GO Guide Section, so you’ll be able to see everything that’s going on in the world of Pokemon GO, from all of the Field Research Tasks to different ways to utilize Mega Evolutions, and so much more. Find out all of the upcoming Spotlight Hour Pokemon, as well as other Field Research Tasks and Rewards in July!
Pokemon GO is available now on mobile devices.