All Timed Research Tasks & Rewards for Pokemon GO Anniversary Event 2022

As the 6th anniversary of Pokemon GO rapidly approaches, fans of the game have so much to look forward to. As per the norm with these events, there is a large list of Field Research Tasks, as well as special Timed Research to take care of, allowing you to get your hands on some excellent new Pokemon, so make sure that you’re ready to go with our handy guide!

Here are all of the special Timed Research Tasks that you’ll want to make sure you’ve completed, to capture and collect as many Pokemon as possible during the 6th Anniversary Event in Pokemon GO!

Anniversary Timed Research in Pokemon GO!

One thing that makes the Special Research Tasks more exciting is that you’ll need to accomplish 6 tasks rather than the standard 3 tasks to make sure that they are done, so you’ll have a few more things to take care of compared to normal. Let’s go through all of the different tasks, as well as the rewards that you’ll get for completing them all!

Anniversary Event Research 1 Rewards
Catch 15 Pokemon X15 Pokeballs
Catch 5 different species of Pokemon X10 Great Balls
Make 5 Nice Throws X5 Ultra Balls
Make 3 Great Throws 500 XP
Make 5 Curveball Throws Encounter with Foongus
Use 10 Berries to help catch Pokemon X500 Stardust

Completion Reward: Encounter with Cake Costume Pikachu, X1 Poffin

Anniversary Event Research 2 Rewards
Play with your buddy X5 Razz Berry
Give your buddy a treat X5 Nanab Berry
Take a snapshot of your buddy X5 Pinap Berry
Battle another Trainer with your Buddy Pokemon while it’s adventuring with you 500 XP
Earn 5 hearts with your buddy Encounter with Eevee
Earn a Candy exploring with your buddy X500 Stardust

Completion Reward: Encounter with Party Hat Charmander, X2500 Stardust

Anniversary Event Research 3 Rewards
Take 5 snapshots of wild Pokemon X5 Potion
Take a snapshot of Charmander X5 Revive
Take a snapshot of your buddy X15 Pokeballs
Take snapshots of 5 different Pokemon 500 XP
Take a snapshot of a Normal-type Pokemon Encounter with Meowth
Take snapshots of 3 different wild Fire, Water, or Grass-type Pokemon X500 Stardust

Completion Reward: Encounter with Pansear, X1 Unova Stone

Anniversary Event Research 4 Rewards
Spin 5 PokeStops or Gyms X20 PokeBalls
Hatch an Egg X3 Golden Razz Berry
Walk 2km X3 Silver Pinap Berry
Earn a Candy exploring with your buddy 500 XP
Complete 5 Field Research tasks X3 Rare Candy
Battle in a Gym 3 times X500 Stardust

Completion Reward: Encounter with Gible, X1 Premium Battle Pass

Anniversary Event Research 5 Rewards
Send 5 Gifts to friends X5 Super Potions
Send 5 Gifts and add a sticker to each X5 Revive
Transfer 15 Pokemon 500 XP
Battle in 2 raids X1 Fast TM
Win a level 1 or higher raid X1 Charged TM
Power up Pokemon 10 times X500 Stardust

Completion Reward: Encounter with Snorlax, X1 Team Rocket Radar

Anniversary Event Research 6 Rewards
CLAIM REWARD! 1000 XP
CLAIM REWARD! 1000 XP
CLAIM REWARD! 1000 XP
CLAIM REWARD! 1000 XP
CLAIM REWARD! 1000 XP
CLAIM REWARD! 1000 XP

Completion Reward: Encounter with Wash Rotom, X2500 Stardust, 2500 XP

As you can see, you’ll have plenty to keep yourself busy with during the Pokemon GO Anniversary Event! Make sure you’re keeping your eyes peeled on the Pokemon GO Guide Section, so you’ll be able to see everything that’s going on in the world of Pokemon GO, from all of the Field Research Tasks to different ways to utilize Mega Evolutions, and so much more. Find out all of the upcoming Spotlight Hour Pokemon, as well as other Field Research Tasks and Rewards in July!

Pokemon GO is available now on mobile devices.

