All Timed Research Tasks & Rewards for Pokemon GO Anniversary Event 2022

As the 6th anniversary of Pokemon GO rapidly approaches, fans of the game have so much to look forward to. As per the norm with these events, there is a large list of Field Research Tasks, as well as special Timed Research to take care of, allowing you to get your hands on some excellent new Pokemon, so make sure that you’re ready to go with our handy guide!

Here are all of the special Timed Research Tasks that you’ll want to make sure you’ve completed, to capture and collect as many Pokemon as possible during the 6th Anniversary Event in Pokemon GO!

Anniversary Timed Research in Pokemon GO!

One thing that makes the Special Research Tasks more exciting is that you’ll need to accomplish 6 tasks rather than the standard 3 tasks to make sure that they are done, so you’ll have a few more things to take care of compared to normal. Let’s go through all of the different tasks, as well as the rewards that you’ll get for completing them all!

Anniversary Event Research 1 Rewards Catch 15 Pokemon X15 Pokeballs Catch 5 different species of Pokemon X10 Great Balls Make 5 Nice Throws X5 Ultra Balls Make 3 Great Throws 500 XP Make 5 Curveball Throws Encounter with Foongus Use 10 Berries to help catch Pokemon X500 Stardust

Completion Reward: Encounter with Cake Costume Pikachu, X1 Poffin

Anniversary Event Research 2 Rewards Play with your buddy X5 Razz Berry Give your buddy a treat X5 Nanab Berry Take a snapshot of your buddy X5 Pinap Berry Battle another Trainer with your Buddy Pokemon while it’s adventuring with you 500 XP Earn 5 hearts with your buddy Encounter with Eevee Earn a Candy exploring with your buddy X500 Stardust

Completion Reward: Encounter with Party Hat Charmander, X2500 Stardust

Anniversary Event Research 3 Rewards Take 5 snapshots of wild Pokemon X5 Potion Take a snapshot of Charmander X5 Revive Take a snapshot of your buddy X15 Pokeballs Take snapshots of 5 different Pokemon 500 XP Take a snapshot of a Normal-type Pokemon Encounter with Meowth Take snapshots of 3 different wild Fire, Water, or Grass-type Pokemon X500 Stardust

Completion Reward: Encounter with Pansear, X1 Unova Stone

Anniversary Event Research 4 Rewards Spin 5 PokeStops or Gyms X20 PokeBalls Hatch an Egg X3 Golden Razz Berry Walk 2km X3 Silver Pinap Berry Earn a Candy exploring with your buddy 500 XP Complete 5 Field Research tasks X3 Rare Candy Battle in a Gym 3 times X500 Stardust

Completion Reward: Encounter with Gible, X1 Premium Battle Pass

Anniversary Event Research 5 Rewards Send 5 Gifts to friends X5 Super Potions Send 5 Gifts and add a sticker to each X5 Revive Transfer 15 Pokemon 500 XP Battle in 2 raids X1 Fast TM Win a level 1 or higher raid X1 Charged TM Power up Pokemon 10 times X500 Stardust

Completion Reward: Encounter with Snorlax, X1 Team Rocket Radar

Anniversary Event Research 6 Rewards CLAIM REWARD! 1000 XP CLAIM REWARD! 1000 XP CLAIM REWARD! 1000 XP CLAIM REWARD! 1000 XP CLAIM REWARD! 1000 XP CLAIM REWARD! 1000 XP

Completion Reward: Encounter with Wash Rotom, X2500 Stardust, 2500 XP

As you can see, you’ll have plenty to keep yourself busy with during the Pokemon GO Anniversary Event! Make sure you’re keeping your eyes peeled on the Pokemon GO Guide Section, so you’ll be able to see everything that’s going on in the world of Pokemon GO, from all of the Field Research Tasks to different ways to utilize Mega Evolutions, and so much more. Find out all of the upcoming Spotlight Hour Pokemon, as well as other Field Research Tasks and Rewards in July!

Pokemon GO is available now on mobile devices.