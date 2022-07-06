Pokemon GO Mega Evolution Guide: Levels, Bonuses, Costs, and More Explained

If you’re looking to showcase your most powerful Pokemon in the world of Pokemon GO, you’ll want to make sure that you’ve gotten your hands on a few different monstcane able to use the power of Mega Evolution. With this power, you’ll be able to push your favorite Pokemon to the next level, allowing them to take on a new form, and be more powerful than ever before. But, what do you need to do to get this power, and whichcane able to take advantage of it? Let’s dive in and take a look to see what you’ll need to do to use the power of Mega Evolution to your advantage!

Pokemon GO – Mega Evolution Pokemon

After undergoing a large update in April 2022, the process of Mega Evolution has never been easier, thankfully. However, there are still a few different things you’ll need to note, especially when it comes to the cooldown periods of your favorite monster. Make sure that you have captured one of these Pokemon to take advantage of their new skill:

Venusaur

Charizard

Blastoise

Beedrill

Pidgeot

Slowbro

Gengar

Kangaskhan

Aerodactyl

Ampharos

Steelix

Houndoom

Manectric

Altaria

Absol

Latias

Latios

Lopunny

Abomasnow

Once you have collected one of these Pokemon, you’ll be able to start collecting Mega Energy and utilizing this power. If you’re looking to get your hands on more Mega Energy, you’ll be able to earn it through completing Mega-Raid Battles or completing Research Tasks that will give you extra energy. Depending on how quickly you take down these Mega Raid Pokemon, determines how much Mega Energy you can claim for your own.

Pokemon GO – Mega Evolution Levels, Bonuses, and Costs

After capturing and collecting Mega Energy, you’ll be able to finally utilize the power of Mega Evolution for your battle pleasure. You’ll be able to evolve before a battle of any kind, so if you want to utilize this new power before a powerful Team GO Rocket battle, or before you partake in a raid, you’ll just need to select the Mega Evolve option before jumping into a battle. But, is it better to hold onto that Mega Energy, or to start evolving as soon as possible? It doesn’t hurt to start evolving them early, so you can continue to reap the benefits as you continue to use that new Pokemon, as you’ll see below.

MeEvolutions voltuions Required Mega Energy Required Cooldown Bonuses Base Level 0 100/200/300 14 Days 10 percent Atack Boost, 30 percent Same Type Attack Boost, one bonus Catch Candy Level One 1 31/41/61 7 Days 10 percent Atack Boost, 30 percent Same Type Attack Boost, one bonus Catch Candy Level Two 7 11/21/31 5 Days 10 percent Atack Boost, 30 percent Same Type Attack Boost, one bonus Catch Candy, 50 Bonus Catch XP, 10 percent XL Candy Chance Level Three 30 6/11/16 3 Days 10 percent Atack Boost, 30 percent Same Type Attack Boost, two bonus Catch Candy, 100 Bonus Catch XP, 25 percent XL Candy Chance

As you continue to use, evolve, and grow with your favorite Pokemon you’ll be able to start evolving them for less Mega Energy, so you’ll want to use them as often as possible so you can begin to power them up as quickly as possible. After the cooldown timer ends, you’ll be able to evolve them once again and take advantage of their new power.

And that’s all there is to know about this new, enhanced version of Mega Evolution in Pokemon GO! If you’re looking for more help with the game, make sure that you’re checking out our Pokemon GO Guide Section, where we will cover anything from the Research Breakthrough Guides, information about new Research Task Pokemon, and Spotlight Hour Schedules, alongside so many more topics. If you’re looking to test the power of your new Mega Evolution against some of the legendary Birds, you can find out if they’ll be effective against Articuno, too!

Make sure that you’re keeping an eye out on the best accessories that you can get your hands on for the game, and if you should finally invest in the Pokemon GO Plus, or an Auto Catcher device to make your Pokemon GO adventures even more exciting.

Pokemon GO is available now on mobile devices.