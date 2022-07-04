Can Lickitung Be Shiny in Pokemon GO? July 2022 Research Breakthrough

Lickitung is the July 2022 Research Breakthrough Pokemon in Pokemon GO. There is a lot to enjoy in Pokemon GO during July, but something that you won’t want to miss is the opportunity to catch a Lickitung, and possibly a shiny Lickitung at that. Here is everything you need to know about Lickitung in the July 2022 Research Breakthrough in Pokemon GO.

Can Lickitung Be Shiny in Pokemon GO?

Yes, Lickitung can be shiny in Pokemon GO. To match the vibe of being a kid enjoying an ice cream cone on a hot July day, Lickitung is the Research Breakthrough Pokemon for July 2022 and it can be shiny. The shiny version of Lickitung is a cool one. Instead of looking like a big, pink gumball, shiny Lickitung is golden all over, but it still has its signature pink tongue.

The July 2022 Research Breakthrough has begun and been active since July 1 and will end on Monday, August 1, at 1:00 p.m. PDT. With that in mind, make sure to complete the Research Breakthrough in order to snag a shiny Lickitung.

How to Complete the Research Breakthrough in Pokemon GO

In order to get an encounter with Lickitung, you’ll need to complete the Research Breakthrough. The process of completing the Research Breakthrough is always the same, but if you are unfamiliar with it or need a refresher, we’ve got you. As you complete Field Research and collect the associated rewards, you’ll also get stamps for doing so. Only one stamp can be earned a day and you’ll need to earn 7 stamps to get the encounter with Lickitung.

Pokemon GO is available now on mobile devices.