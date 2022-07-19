Pokemon GO: The Best Teams for Little Cup Remix

If you’re looking to showcase the power of some smaller Pokemon in Pokemon GO, you may have the best opportunity to do that very shortly. With the reintroduction of The Little Cup REMIX, you’ll be able to take your favorite underpowered Pokemon and show them off in epic battles against other trainers that are trying to do the same thing.
You’ll need to make sure that you’re not powering up some of your Pokemon to take part in these battles, but that doesn’t mean that small can’t still be mighty. Here are the best Pokemon that you can have ready for this event, as well as great teams that you’ll be able to utilize as you go into these battles!
Little Cup Remix Schedule
You’ll be able to start taking on your foes quickly, as the event starts on July 20th at 3:00 PM CDT and runs until July 27th at 3:00 PM CDT. You’ll also want to make sure that you’re prepared and ready with a team of Pokemon that are under 500 CP and have not evolved, even if they can do so.
There are also a few Pokemon that are not eligible to be used in this Little Cup Remix, and they happen to be:
- Vulpix
- Bronzor
- Cottonee
- Deino
The reason that these Pokemon are banned is that they were the top 4 Pokemon that were used in the previous Little Cup, so to shake up the meta, they are making sure that you’ll need to rethink your strategy, rather than rely on old faithful.
Best Pokemon For Little Cup Remix
If you’re looking to find the best Pokemon to bring into battle, we’ve compiled a list of 20 of the best monsters that you can bring into this battle, alongside their best attacks that you can use. Make sure that you’re ready to craft some great teams using these Pokemon:
|Pokemon Name
|Fast Attack
|Charged Attack
|Wynaut
|Counter
|Mirror Coat
|Shelmet
|Infestation
|Bug Buzz
|Ducklett
|Wing Attack
|Bubble Beam
|Jangmo-o
|Dragon Tail
|Dragon Claw
|Dratini
|Dragon Breath
|Aqua Tail
|Drifloon
|Hex
|Icy Wind
|Lickitung
|Lick
|Power Whip
|Skorupi
|Poison Sting
|Cross Poison
|Salandit
|Poison Jab
|Poison Fang
|Spritzee
|Charm
|Thunderbolt
|Nosepass
|Spark
|Rock Slide
|Onix
|Rock Throw
|Sand Tomb
|Venonat
|Bug Bite
|Poison Fang
|Chikorita
|Vine Whip
|Body Slam
|Wooper
|Mud Shot
|Body Slam
|Tyrunt
|Dragon Tail
|Dragon Claw
|Grimer (Alolan)
|Poison Jab
|Crunch
|Ledyba
|Bug Bite
|Aerial Ace
|Seel
|Lick
|Aqua tail
|Igglybuff
|Feint Attack
|Shadow Ball
If you’re looking to have the best team around, you’ll want to make sure that you’re using one of the 6 Pokemon.
Wynaut
- Strong Against: Fighting & Psychic
- Weak Against: Bug, Ghost & Dark
Shelmet
- Strong Against: Fighting, Ground & Grass
- Weak Against: Flying, Rock & Fire
Ducklett
- Strong Against: Fighting, Bug, Steel, Fire, Water & Ground
- Weak Against: Electric & Rock
Jangmo-o
- Strong Against: Fire, Water, Grass & Electric
- Weak Against: Ice, Dragon & Fairy
Dratini
- Strong Against: Fire, Water, Grass & Electric
- Weak Against: Ice, Dragon & Fairy
Drifloon
- Strong Against: Poison, Grass, Normal, Ground, Bug, & Fighting
- Weak Against: Rock, Ghost, Electric, Ice & Dark
Making sure that you craft a careful team out of these Pokemon will help ensure victory against any foe that you go up against. They all work well with one another, with strengths that can complement another Pokemon’s weak spots. Making sure that you find the best team that works for you will help you take home the wins every time you come up in battle against another Trainer! Don’t be afraid to mix and match with any other Pokemon from the list we’ve included, as well!
Making sure that you craft a careful team out of these Pokemon will help ensure victory against any foe that you go up against. They all work well with one another, with strengths that can complement another Pokemon's weak spots. Making sure that you find the best team that works for you will help you take home the wins every time you come up in battle against another Trainer! Don't be afraid to mix and match with any other Pokemon from the list we've included, as well!
