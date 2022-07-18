Pokemon GO Mega Gengar Counters and Weaknesses | Mega Raid Guide

If you’re looking to take on another challenging Mega-Raid in the world of Pokemon GO, you’ll have the chance to bring your best Pokemon to the field in an attempt to take down Mega Gengar. While being one of the best-looking Mega Pokemon, you’ll also come to find that they happen to be a powerhouse, and can wipe you and your team out if you’re not careful.

Make sure you’re taking a look into our Raid Guide, so you can be as prepared as possible as you and your friends try your best to bring down this Mega-powered ghost Pokemon, so you can add another excellent member to your team in Pokemon GO!

Mega Gengar Raid Schedule

If you’re looking to bring your best Pokemon to the battle for Mega-Glory, you’ll want to make sure you’re ready to go from July 22nd at 10:00 AM until July 31st at 10:00 AM Local Time. You’ll find plenty of these ghostly monsters hiding in your local gyms, ready to take you down a peg or two before you finally get a chance to defeat them, unless you’re paying close attention to our guide!

Can Mega Gengar Be Shiny?

If you’re looking to add another powerful shiny Pokemon to your team, you’re in luck. Mega Gengar can be found in these raids as a Shiny Pokemon, and you’ll also be able to get your hands on one of the Best Shiny Pokemon in Pokemon GO! You’ll certainly know if you’ve come across a Shiny Mega Gengar, with their full-white body and haunting eyes, but if you happen to come across a standard Gengar, you may have a harder time finding out which is which. It’s nice to know if you can’t tell instantly, you’ll be given a flash of stars, as well as an icon near their name to know if you’ve encountered a shiny version.

Mega Gengar Counters, Weaknesses and Resistances

If you’re looking to bring your best Pokemon to this fight, you’ll want to make sure you’ve got one of Mega Gengar’s weak points, otherwise, you may not have a chance to survive. While they happen to have a large list of Resistances, you’ll also find a fair number of Weaknesses that you can exploit as well.

Mega Gengar Resistances – Takes 63% Damage

Grass

Fairy

Normal – 39% Damage Taken

Poison – 39% Damage Taken

Bug – 39% Damage Taken

Fighting – 24% Damage Taken

Make sure you avoid bringing a Fighting Type to this matchup, otherwise you’ll have no chance. However, if you’re looking to instill some great damage upon Mega Gengar, bring one of these types to the fight:

Mega Gengar Weaknesses – 160% Damage Taken

Ground

Ghost

Psychic

Dark

With that being said, you’ll want to make sure you’ve got these Pokemon on your team if you’re looking to cause the most damage possible to this powerful beast:

Pokemon Name Fast Attack Charged Attack Mewtwo Confusion Psystrike Deoxys (Attack Forme) Zen Headbutt Dark Pulse Chandelure Hex Shadow Ball Gengar Lick Shadow Ball Alakazam Confusion Psychic

Mega Gengar Perfect IV Stats

If you’re lucky enough to get your hands on one of these Pokemon with Perfect IVs, you’ll find yourself with one of, if not, the most capable attackers in the game. With a maxed-out Attack stat, you’ll have a hard time finding a Pokemon that you can’t defeat with Mega Gengar.

Max CP: 4,336

Max HP: 134

Attack: 349

Defense: 199

Stamina: 155

Make sure that you’re pairing up this giant ghost with Shadow Claw and Shadow Ball if you’re looking to inflict massive damage on your opponent. If you happen to have a spare Elite TM laying around by chance, you can also teach Lick, which will help push you even further along in battle.

And that’s all there is to know about this upcoming Mega Raid event! If you’re looking for more information on upcoming raids, as well as the maximum distance you can trade in the game, make sure that you’re checking out our Pokemon GO Guide Section, where we cover these topics, as well as many more, such as Spotlight Hour Events. If you’re an avid Pokemon GO Player, make sure you’re checking out our thoughts on the Pokemon GO Plus, Auto-Catchers, as well as the best accessories you can get to enhance your game.

Pokemon GO is available now on mobile devices.