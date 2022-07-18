What is the Maximum Trade Distance in Pokemon Go?

Pokemon GO players are always making use of the excellent trading feature within the experience and many will be frequently working out what they want to trade to prepare for big battles ahead. Of course, there are a few caveats to the trading system and one of those is that you have to be within a certain distance of another player in order to be able to trade. This guide article will take you over everything you need to know about how the feature works and of course the maximum trade distance in Pokemon Go.

Maximum Trading Distance in Pokemon Go

In order to trade with other players, you will have to be within 100 meters which is roughly the length of a smaller-sized soccer field. The maximum trading distance still gives you enough leg-room that you can trade with people a little further away perhaps in another building or something similar so it definitely will allow you to trade with others who you can’t really go and see right away. However, with the distance you do get, it means you still have to be fairly close so it can throw up some issues with trying to trade with others.

Nonetheless, for all the benefits that trading offers you, from getting the Pokemon you need to much more, there are always brilliant reasons for trading with other players when you can. In order to trade you will just have to go to your friend list when you are close to the person that you are trading with as friends. Afterward, you can simply press on the Trainer and then tap on ‘Trade’, at which point you can trade freely with the other player.

Pokémon GO is available to download right now and is playable for free on both IOS and Android.