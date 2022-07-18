Pokemon GO Dialga Counters and Weaknesses | Five-Star Raid Guide

If you’re looking to add another Legendary Pokemon to your team in Pokemon GO, you’ll be able to do that very soon. Dialga is making its way to a 5-Star Raid near you very soon! You’ll want to make sure that you’re ready to take them on, especially since they can be a tough cookie to crumble, especially with all of the resistances that they have.

Let’s get into the details about the Dialga Raids, including when you can start finding them, how long they’re running for, the best counters and weaknesses, and more!

Dialga Raid Guide for Pokemon GO – When Do They Start and End?

You’ll see Dialga start showing up in your local gyms starting on July 22nd at 10 AM, until July 31st at 10 AM Local Time. Make sure that you’re prepared to bring this Legendary Pokemon down, and get ready to add a few to your team for the ultimate powerhouse crew!

Can Dialga Be Shiny in Pokemon GO?

If you’re looking to add not only a new Legendary to your team but another Shiny Pokemon, you’re in luck. If you’re able to bring Dialga down for the count, there is a chance that you may encounter a Shiny Variant of this Legendary! You’ll be looking for a teal-skinned version, rather than their normal dark blue, and you’ll also know that you’ve found one if you are treated to flashing stars, and the Shiny icon next to their name.

Dialga Counters, Strengths and Weaknesses

Dialga is a hard one to combat, if you don’tcovers Pokemon that cover’s its small list of weaknesses. You may find yourself struggling to bring them down, even with a team of your closest friends, because they have a large list of resistances, compared to only two weaknesses. Do you have either of those two? If not, make sure you’re searching far and wide to find some!

Dialga Resistances – Takes 63% Damage

Normal

Flying

Rock

Bug

Steel

Water

Electric

Psychic

Poison – 39% Damage Taken

Grass – 39% Damage Taken

Dialga Weaknesses – Takes 160% Damage

Fighting

Ground

As you can see, there is a large list of Pokemon that are quite ineffective against this Dragon/Steel-type, so make sure you’ve got a few of these Pokemon on your team to ensure victory:

Pokemon Name Fast Attack Charged Attack Lucario Counter Aura Sphere Landorus (Therian Forme) Mud Shot Earthquake Conkeldurr Counter Dynamic Punch Breloom Counter Dynamic Punch Excadrill Mud-Slap Earthquake

Dialga Perfect IV Stats

If you’re able to get your hands on a Perfect IV Dialga, you could have an extremely capable Pokemon on your hands. You’ll find that their attack power is excellent, and their defense and stamina are no slouches, either.

Max CP – 4,038

Max HP – 173

Attack – 275

Defense – 211

Stamina – 205

You’ll be able to wreck just about any Pokemon you come across with stats like these, so you’ll be able to use Dialga to great extent in many of the different Battle Leagues that you encounter along your journey throughout Pokemon GO, too. Just make sure that you’re pairing the Fast Attack Metal Claw alongside the Charged Attack Draco Meteor for your best results!

And that’s all there is to know about this upcoming 5-Star Raid in Pokemon GO! If you’re having a hard time catching as many Pokemon as possible, or if you need to get your hands on some new Pokemon, but don’t know how far away you can be to trade them, make sure you’re checking out our Pokemon GO Guide Section, where we’ll have you covered on those questions, along with guides on events like upcoming Spotlight Hours. If you’re an avid Pokemon GO Fan, make sure that you’re checking out our thoughts on the Pokemon GO Plus, as well as the plethora of different Auto-Catcher Devices that you can get to enhance your game even further!

Pokemon GO is available now on mobile devices.