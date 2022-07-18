Pokemon GO Staryu Spotlight Hour Guide: Shiny Chances and Perfect IV Stats

A new week has begun, which means that a new Spotlight Hour event will be taking place shortly in Pokemon GO! This week, you’ll be able to get your hands on plenty of Staryu, giving you a chance to work your way up to the water-type powerhouse known as Starme. Every week, a new Pokemon gets their chance to shine in the sun, so make sure that you’re prepared to get your hands on as many Staryu as possible, especially with the excellent bonus that follows alongside this event!

Without further ado, let’s get into all of the details about the upcoming Spotlight Hour, and what you’ll want to do to prepare yourself for this hour of fun!

Staryu Spotlight Hour Schedule and Bonuses

You’ll want to make sure that you’ve got some time set aside on July 19th, from 6:00 PM to 7:00 PM Local Time, so you’ll be able to get your hands on as many Staryu as possible. Every Tuesday, you’ll be able to partake in the fun of a new Pokemon, and this water-type can pack a serious punch, especially when they have evolved.

You’ll also be able to get x2 Transfer Candy during this event, so if you happen to find the perfect Staryu, you’ll be able to transfer off the extras to Professor Willow, so you can continue to power them up to their full potential!

Can Staryu Be Shiny in Pokemon GO?

If you’re wondering about the chance to add another Shiny Pokemon to your collection during this Spotlight Hour, we are pleased to let you know that you will be able to track down and catch a Shiny Staryu during this exciting Spotlight Hour!

You’ll also be pleased to know that Staryu’s evolution, Starme also placed highly on our Best Shiny Pokemon for Pokemon GO list, so you’ll want to make sure that you’re doing whatever is necessary to find one! You’ll know when you’ve come across a Shiny Staryu from a few different signs, as they will have a completely different color scheme, as well as a visual cue of sparkling and flashing lights going on your screen. Make sure you’re checking for the star icon next to their name if you want to be completely sure, as well!

Staryu Perfect IV Stats

For a base Pokemon, Staryu is surprisingly effective and offers some surprisingly good stats that will allow you to take on a plethora of different Pokemon types with ease. You’ll also find that its evolution is quite powerful at full capacity, so make sure that you’re raising it well and that you’re aiming for the best Staryu you can find.

Max CP: 1,157

Max HP: 92

Attack: 137

Defense: 112

Stamina: 102

You’ll want to pair this Pokemon with the attacks Water Gun and Bubble Beam to maximize your output, as well as make it one of the better base Water-types that you can find in the game.

And that’s all there is to know about this Spotlight Hour event in Pokemon GO! If you’re looking to find out more information about the game, including information like the maximum trade distance, or the best defenders that you can use to keep your spot in a gym for longer, make sure you’re checking out our Pokemon GO Guide Section! You’ll also be able to keep up with the most up-to-date Raid Guides available, as well as Research Guide Pokemon that you have a chance to capture!

Pokemon GO is available now on mobile devices.