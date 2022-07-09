Pokemon GO Moltres Raid Guide: Best Counters and Weaknesses

If you’re looking to add another Legendary Bird to your team in Pokemon GO, you won’t need to wait very long. Moltres is coming back to Raids very shortly, and you’ll need all the help you can get to bring this big bird down a few pegs, and add them to your team. When does this event start, is Moltres worth your time, and can you get a shiny when you fight them? Let’s get into all of the details, counters, and weaknesses that Moltres has as we dive into our in-depth Moltres Raid guide!

Moltres Raid Schedule

If you’re looking to add this flaming bird to your team, you won’t need to wait very long to do that. You’ll be able to bring the fight to Moltres starting on July 14th at 10:00 am until July 22nd at 10:00 am Local Time. This gives you plenty of time to gather up your friends and get out there to take this legendary bird on, and add one or more to your team.

Can Moltres Be Shiny?

If you’re looking to add Moltres to your team, you’ll be happy to know that there is, in fact, a chance for Moltres to be shiny. However, Moltres’ shiny form did make its way onto our Worst Shiny Pokemon list, so it’s hard to say if you’re going to want to add this bright pink bird to your team. If you’re a shiny collector, however, this is great news, no matter how awful the shiny may look.

Moltres Strengths and Weaknesses

If you’re looking to bring the pain to Moltres, you’ll need to make sure that you have one of three specific types of Pokemon, as their Resistances outnumber their Weaknesses by a large amount. If you’ve got the team for it, you’ll be able to pinpoint its major Rock-type weakness, so keep that in mind.

Moltres Resistance List – Takes 63% Damage

Ground

Fighting

Steel

Fire

Fairy

Bug – 39% Damage Taken

Grass – 39% Damage taken

Moltres Weakness List – Takes 160% Damage

Rock – 256% Damage Taken

Water

Electric

Utilizing a team of powerful Rock-type Pokemon will help this fly by quickly, as you’ll be causing a tremendous amount of damage to this Legendary Bird quickly and efficiently. Here are the Pokemon that you should be bringing to this fight to make quick work of this big bird.

Pokemon Fast Attack Charged Attack Rampardos Smack Down Rock Slide Rhyperior Smack Down Rock Wrecker Terrakion Smack Down Rock Slide Landorus (Therian Forme) Rock Throw Rock Slide Tyranitar Smack Down Stone Edge

Using these Pokemon against Moltres will ensure a quick and easy victory, and a chance to add another Legendary Bird to your team. Much like Articuno and Zapdos, you’ll want to make sure that you’re prepared to take on this 5-Star Raid with a few friends, to ensure a win, rather than a crushing defeat.

And there we have it, all of the information that you’ll need about the upcoming Moltres Raid happening in Pokemon GO! If you’re looking to keep up to date on everything about the game, make sure that you’re checking out our Pokemon GO Guide Section, where we cover everything from upcoming Spotlight Hour events, to Timed Research and Field Research guides for the ongoing Pokemon GO 6th Anniversary Event.

Pokemon GO is available now on mobile devices.