What Are Special Trades in Pokemon GO? Explained

There is a particular type of trade known as a 'Special Trade' and this guide article will take you through everything about what Special Trades in Pokemon GO are.

Special Trade System in Pokemon Go

Special Trades are trades that involve the exchanging of Legendary Pokemon, Ultra Beasts, Shiny Pokemon, any Pokemon you don’t have, and Pokemon with forms/costumes. Furthermore, you can only actually take part in one special trade each day so you will need to be wise with what you are planning to trade for on a certain day. Not only that, but special trades may require a larger cost in Stardust. If you are trading for a Shiny/Legendary pokemon you don’t have already, the Stardust cost will be much higher for you.

Nonetheless, Special Trades are excellent to perform when you need to as they can save you a lot of time when trying to acquire a particular type of rare Pokemon that you do not have yet. As long as you are in the max trading distance you can perform a special trade the same way you would any other trade. Go and meet up with who you want to trade with and begin the process of performing these excellent special trades for the pokemon that you need.

