Pokemon GO Zacian and Zamazenta Raid Guide – Best Counters, Weaknesses & More

When it comes to some of the most powerful Legendary monsters in Pokemon GO, you can’t go wrong with the beasts from Pokemon Sword and Shield. Making their way to the 5-Star Raid circuit, you’ll have the chance to showcase your power against Zacian and Zamzenta, and you’ll need to make sure that you’re as prepared as possible. They’re packing a punch, and they aren’t afraid to wipe you out quickly.

When will you start to see these two pop up in your town, and what will you need to bring to the table to bring them down a peg or two? Let’s dive in and find out the schedule, weaknesses and counters, and any other details that we may have so you’ll be ready and able to add these two to your team! Here’s everything you’ll need to know about the 5-Star Raids with Zacian and Zamazenta!

Zacian and Zamazenta 5-Star Raid Schedule

While you may have to worry about Genesect in your raid circuit now, you’ll want to make sure that you’re as prepared as possible when it comes to these two. You’ll have from August 18th at 10:00 AM until August 31st at 10:00 AM Local Time to do everything in your power to bring one, or both of these Legendary beasts down, and add them to your team. Gives you a little bit of time to prepare your best Pokemon to bring to the battle, as well as making sure to get your hands on plenty of Raid Passes.

Can Zacian and Zamazenta Be Shiny In Pokemon GO?

If you’re looking to add a few new Shiny Pokemon to your ever-growing Pokedex, you may be saddened to learn that these two do not currently have a Shiny variant in the game. However, this isn’t the end of the world when it comes to these mythical monsters, as there is a very good chance that they will have their Shiny forms added in the future. There seems to be a tendency to add Shiny Pokemon, especially Legendaries, during special events, so keep your eyes peeled to see when they finally make their debut.

Zacian Raid Guide – Resistances, Vulnerabilities & Counters

If you’re looking to square up against the Sword Legendary Zacian, you’re going to need to bring some Pokemon that can take some hits. As one of the most powerful monsters in the game, they’ll be ready to take you out quickly if you’re not prepared, so make sure that you have a team of Pokemon that can exploit their weaknesses will help you and your team overcome the odds and bring them down to size.

Zacian Resistances – 63% Damage Taken

Fighting

Bug

Dark

Dragon – 39% Damage Taken

Zacian Vulnerabilities – 160% Damage Taken

Poison

Steel

Bringing a team with any of these 6 Pokemon, if not all of them, will help you overcome this terrifying beast.

Pokemon Name Fast Attack Charged Attack Metagross Bullet Punch Meteor Mash Deoxys (Attack Forme) Poison Jab Zap Cannon Dialga Metal Claw Iron Head Roserade Poison Jab Sludge Bomb Genesect (Chill Drive) Metal Claw Magnet Bomb Excadrill Metal Claw Iron Head

Zamazenta Raid Guide – Resistances, Vulnerabilities & Counters

You’ll find that the Shield Legendary Zamazenta is no slouch when it comes to battle, either. However, with an extra weakness to exploit, this can help you out in the long run, especially depending on the types of Pokemon that you have focused on capturing during your adventure. While the Sword may be mightier than the Shield, you should not let your guard down when facing off against this monster.

Zamazenta Resistances – 63% Damage Taken

Rock

Bug

Dark

Zamazenta Vulnerabilities – 160% Damage Taken

Flying

Psychic

Fairy

Making sure that you have a powerful team is going to be a key, no matter which Legendary you decide to take on first. You’ll want to make sure that you’ve got any of these Pokemon on your team, or all of them if you can bring them into this battle, as they are going to make quick work of this beast.

Pokemon Name Fast Attack Charged Attack Mewtwo Confusion Psychic Deoxys (Attack Forme) Zen Headbutt Psycho Boost Alakazam Confusion Psychic Espeon Confusion Psychic Galarian Articuno Confusion Brave Bird Staraptor Gust Brave Bird

And that’s all you’ll need to know to bring them down a few levels and add them to your team! Making sure that you’re prepared for all things possible in this game will help you take your skills to the next level, so make sure that you’re checking out our Pokemon GO Guide Section, where you’ll be able to find out all of the information you need about upcoming Spotlight Hour events, the easiest way to bring down Team GO Rocket Bosses, and where to get your hands on tons of Pokeballs before the next event!

Pokemon GO is available now on mobile devices.