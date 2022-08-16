Pokemon GO Joltik Spotlight Hour: Can Joltik Be Shiny?

If you’re looking to get your hands on even more bug monsters during the Bug Out! Event in Pokemon GO, you’re going to want to keep your eyes peeled on this upcoming spotlight hour. You’ll be able to find plenty of Joltik out in the wild, and you’ll need to get your hands on a few of them to make sure that you’re not only completing the Collection Challenge but also getting their excellent evolution.

Every week, a new Pokemon gets the chance to shine, and this week, we’ll find out if Joltik is worth the time and effort, or if this is one that you should skip over. Do they have a Shiny version in the game, and what are their IV stats? Here are all of the details about this new Spotlight Hour featuring this adorable little creepy-crawler!

Joltik Spotlight Hour Schedule & Bonus

If you’re looking to get your hands on plenty of this adorable little bug, you’ll want to make sure that you’ve got your schedule cleared up on August 16th from 6:00 PM until 7:00 PM Local Time, where you’ll find plenty of these monsters roaming around your local neighborhood. Thanks to their enhanced spawn rate, you’ll also be able to take major advantage of their awesome bonus, too.

As you catch Pokemon during this timeframe, you’ll receive an extra x2 Catch Candy boost, allowing you to evolve your new favorite bug into its final form quickly and easily, so you’ll be ready for action with a brand new, powerful Bug-type Pokemon. Make sure you’re ready and have plenty of Pokeballs to make your way through this event with no problems.

Can Joltik Be Shiny In Pokemon GO?

If you’re looking to get your hands on another Shiny Pokemon, we hate to be the bearer of bad news, but at this time you cannot find a Shiny Joltik in Pokemon GO. While this may be slightly disheartening, especially for those of us that like to go out and find these rare monsters, there is a chance that they will be added in the future, so having plenty of Candy to evolve a potential Shiny once they are added in will help you feel much better!

Joltik Perfect IV Stats

When adding a Pokemon to your team, you’ll always want to consider the stats that they bring to the table, alongside their typing to make sure that they will be a viable member of your team. Thankfully, Joltik comes to the scene with both Bug & Electric-type moves, making them much more useful in battle than they have any right being. Especially if you happen to get your hands on a powerful one with great stats.

You’ll find that, while not the most powerful Pokemon around, Joltik is more than capable of holding its own, especially with a surprisingly good Stamina stat. Let’s dive right in and see what you’ll be looking at with a Perfect IV Joltik.

Max CP: 1,023

Max HP: 120

Attack: 110

Defense: 98

Stamina: 137

And that’s all we need to know about this upcoming Spotlight Hour event! If you want to know more about upcoming events, and even strategies to bring down powerful monsters, make sure that you’re checking into our Pokemon GO Guide Section, where you’ll be able to find details about current and upcoming events, how to bring down the Team GO Rocket Bosses, and when the next season of Pokemon GO starts!

Pokemon GO is available now on mobile devices.