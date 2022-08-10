Pokemon GO Bug Out Event Guide | Spawns, Research, Raids, and More

If you’re looking to get your hands on some excellent new Bug-type Pokemon, and don’t mind things that are creepy crawly, then the newest event in Pokemon GO is going to be your next favorite thing. You’ll be able to get your hands on plenty of new and exciting Pokemon, with some making their debut in the game for the first time! Let’s see why you really do need to Bug Out!

If you’re looking to get all of the information that you could possibly need, you’ve come to the right place. Let’s take a look and see what we can expect, what kind of research tasks we’ll be able to take part in, and what you’ll have to look forward to as you make your way out into the world! Here’s everything you’ll need to know about the newest event!

Bug Out! Event In Pokemon GO – Field Research

If you’re looking to stretch your legs, and get a chance to earn some excellent items and Pokemon, you’ll want to get out there and start working your way through the exciting new Field Research Tasks that are going to be a part of this event. Making sure that you’re ready to get out into the world and catch plenty of Pokemon will help, so make sure you’re ready to use your Daily Adventure Incense to its full potential! For any of the reward Pokemon, if you see their name in bold lettering, they’ll have a chance to be Shiny!

Field Research Task Completion Reward Catch 5 Pokemon Encounter with Caterpie or Weedle Catch 10 Pokemon Encounter with Venipede , Dewpider, or Wimpod Catch 15 Pokemon Encounter with Burmy (Plant, Sandy, or Trash) Catch 10 Bug-type Pokemon Encounter with Volbeat or Illumise Use 10 Berries to help catch Pokemon Encounter with Combee or Sewaddle Make 3 Nice Throws Encounter with Venonat or Kricketot Make 3 Nice Throws in a row Encounter with Silcoon or Cascoon Make 3 Great Throws Encounter with Grubbin Make 3 Great Throws in a row Encounter with Paras or Dwebble Make 2 Excellent Throws Encounter with Nincada Take Snapshots of 3 different Bug-type Pokemon you caught Encounter with Ledyba, Spinarak, or Yanma Trade a Pokemon Encounter with Karrablast or Shelmet

Bug Out! Spawns

If you’re wanting a specific Pokemon, you’ll have plenty of chances to get your hands on them. Thanks to enhanced spawn rates, as well as Event Bonuses, there is a perfect chance to get your hands on plenty of Shiny Pokemon throughout this event, as well!

Caterpie

Weedle

Ledyba

Spinarak

Yanma

Wurmple

Surskit

Kricketot

Venipede

Karrablast

Joltik

Shelmet

Grubbin

Dewpider

Pineco

Skorupi

Dwebble

Bug Out! Raids and Bonuses

If you’re looking to work together with friends to bring down some big, bad bugs, you’ll be able to test your might in many different raids! Making sure that you’re prepared and ready to bring these Pokemon down will help you out in more ways than one.

1-Star Raids

Paras

Unown T

Pineco

Pansage

Joltik

3-Star Raids

Venomoth

Pinsir

Fortress

Shuckle

5-Star Raids

Mega-Raids

If you and your friends are diligent and work through these raids together, you’ll also get a chance to spawn massive amounts of Pokemon on specific days. After working together and defeating a gym, bunches of new Pokemon will appear outside, allowing you plenty of chances to get even more Bug-type Pokemon, with plenty of Shiny chances, too!

August 10th Wurmple

August 11th Caterpie

August 12th Spinarak

August 13th Kricketot

August 14th Venipede

August 15th Weedle

August 16th Ledyba



Bug Out! Collection Challenge & Catch Challenge

If you’re looking to show off your skills and catch plenty of Bug-type Pokemon, you’ll want to make sure that you’re ready for the Collection Challenge that is happening during the event. If you happen to complete this challenge before this event is done, you’ll get 15,000 XP, as well as a particular Bug Catcher Pose for your avatar! If you want to complete this challenge, you’ll need to catch the following Pokemon:

Caterpie

Weedle

Wurmple

Grubbin

Dewpider

Joltik

Karrablast

Shelmet

Silcoon

Cascoon

Ariados

Ledian

Kricketune

Charjabug

Skorupi

Pineco

And if you want to get out and about to complete some extra challenges, making sure that you’re ready for this Timed Research Event will make that happen. There are plenty of excellent rewards waiting for you when you complete these challenges!

Bug Out! Catch Challenge #1 Rewards Catch 25 Bug-type Pokemon x25 Pokeballs Walk 2km Encounter with Beedrill Make 15 Nice Throws x20 Great Balls Make 10 Great Throws x10 Ultra Balls Make 5 Curveball Throws x10 Pinap Berry Use 10 Berries to help catch Pokemon Encounter with Combee Completion Rewards Encounter with Shedinja, x1 Lure Module, 2500 XP

Bug Out! Catch Challenge #2 Rewards Catch 25 Bug-type Pokemon x25 Pokeballs Hatch an Egg x3 Golden Razz Berry Evolve 2 Bug-type Pokemon Encounter with Grubbin Make 10 Great Throws x20 Great Balls Catch 10 different species of Bug-type Pokemon x50 Beedrill Mega Energy Take snapshots of 5 different wild Bug-type Pokemon Encounter with Venipede Completion Rewards Encounter with Pinsir, x1000 Stardust, 2500 XP

Bug Out! Catch Challenge #3 Rewards Claim Reward! Encounter with Caterpie Claim Reward! 1000 XP Claim Reward! Encounter with Wurmple Claim Reward! 1000 XP Claim Reward! Encounter with Weedle Claim Reward! 1000 XP Completion Rewards x50 Mega Scizor Energy, Encounter with Scyther

Make sure you’re ready for everything this event has to throw your way by checking into our Pokemon GO Guide Section, so you know if you should get a Pokemon GO Plus or an Auto Catcher for this event, as well as the best accessories around for Pokemon GO. Make sure you’re ready to get plenty of new Pokemon, such as Pansage, Grubbin, and even a shiny Venipede!