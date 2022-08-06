Pokemon GO Mega Scizor Raid Guide | Best Counter and Weaknesses

If you’re a big fan of Bug-type Pokemon, you’re going to want to keep your eyes peeled for the upcoming Bug Out! Event that is happening in the world of Pokemon GO. Not only will you be able to get your hands on some new Pokemon, but the next set of Raids that are coming to the game are more than enough to get you ready to add some powerful Pokemon to your team.

Making their debut, Mega Scizor looks to bring the pain to your opponents, with their excellent moves, typing, and more, you’ll want to do whatever is needed to get your hands on one of these before they rotate out of the circuit. But, who should you bring to the battle? What are they weak against? Let’s find out all of this and more, as we dive deep into the best tactics to use when fighting Mega Scizor in the upcoming Mega Raids!

Mega Scizor Raid Schedule

You’ll be able to find this powerful Mega Pokemon in the Raid circuit starting on August 10th at 10:00 AM until August 18th at 10:00 AM Local Time. You’ll have plenty of time to work on your strategies and find creative ways to take this foe down a few pegs, so make sure that you’re training up your strongest Pokemon to add one of these exciting new Mega Evolutions to your team!

Can Mega Scizor Be Shiny?

If you’re looking to add another Shiny Pokemon to your team, you’ll be happy to know that you will have a chance to catch a Shiny Scizor after the battle has been completed. With this being an event, you’ll have a higher than normal chance to find a Shiny after the battle has been won, so keep your eyes peeled for a bright green Scizor at the end of your battle. You’ll also know if you’ve come across one, from a flash of stars on the screen, and an icon next to their name to signal that they are shiny.

Mega Scizor Counters, Weaknesses, and Strengths

Bringing the right type of Pokemon to a Raid Battle can help you quickly dispatch a strong foe with ease. While Mega Scizor does happen to have a long list of Strengths, they have a single Weakness that can be exploited for major damage. Making sure that you’ve prepped the right Pokemon for the battle will help you capture one of these with ease, so let’s see what we are working with here.

Mega Scizor Resistances – Takes 63% Damage

Bug

Dragon

Fairy

Ice

Normal

Psychic

Steel

Poison – 39% Damage Taken

Grass – 39% Damage Taken

Mega Scizor Vulnerabilities – 256% Damage Taken

Fire

That’s right, much like Genesect, you’ll be able to utilize the power of Fire-type Pokemon to your advantage. Make sure that you’ve trained up these Pokemon to help you win this battle swiftly, and bring home a new prize.

Pokemon Name Fast Attack Charged Attack Reshiram Fire Fang Overheat Chandelure Fire Spin Overheat Darmanitan (Standard) Fire Fang Overheat Bllaziken Fire Spin Blast Burn Moltres Fire Spin Overheat Flareon Fire Spin Overheat

