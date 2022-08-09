Pansage is an elusive Pokemon to find in Pokemon GO. It is a region-restricted Pokemon originating in the Unova region. This means you can only find it in one part of the entire planet most of the time. However, Niantic sometimes allows Pansage to appear in multiple areas, but only for a short time. If you encounter Pansage in the wild, will you get the chance to catch a shiny one? Can Pansage be shiny in Pokemon GO? That is what we will try to answer today.

Can Pansage Be Shiny in Pokemon GO?

Pansage has a shiny version in Pokemon GO. It was made available during GO Fest: Sapporo Event. The ticketed event that was featured in Japan was an in-person Pokemon GO meet-up that gave everyone the chance to capture multiple exclusive Pokemon and the Ultra Beast, Xurkitree. One of the more special Pokemon that spawned during the meet-up was none other than Pansage, which had increased odds of spawning as a shiny in the event.

For Pokemon Go Bug Out! 2022, Pansage will appear worldwide for all players, with the opportunity to be caught as a shiny. Usually, Pansage only appears in the Asia-Pacific region, so this will be a special opportunity for collectors. If you have not had the chance to visit the region or don’t have access to get there, this may be your best chance to catch this Pokemon. In the future, Pansage should definitely appear in more events as Niantic makes region-specific Pokemon more available for fans of the series.

We typically recommend using your incense to find the specific Pokemon that you want, and it is no different this time. Make sure you stock up on Poke Balls, Great Balls and especially Ultra Balls to give yourself the best odds at catching this elusive Pokemon.

Pokemon GO is available on all mobile devices.