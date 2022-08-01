Best Cliff Counters in Pokemon GO (August 2022): How to Beat Cliff Easily

There is a brand new month in Pokemon GO and that means a brand new opportunity to beat Cliff who is a member of Team GO Rocket. With the end of Season of Go approaching along with a huge range of fun activities for August, there is still time to sneak in a fight or two with Cliff. Here is how to beat Cliff in Pokemon GO.

To get to Cliff, Sierra, or Arlo, you’ll need to defeat six Team Go Rocket Grunts. After you have done that, you can locate Cliff, Arlo, or Sierra and fight them. The trickiest part of fighting any of these Team GO Rocket Leaders is that the Pokemon they use changes each fight. But don’t worry, if you have the right Pokemon team, you can defeat Cliff with no problem.

Pokemon GO Cliff Lineup for August 2022

Though Cliff always starts with Bulbasaur, the lineup of Cliff’s potential Pokemon changes each month. Here are the Pokemon you can expect from Cliff in August 2022:

Phase 1: Bulbasaur

Phase 2: Crobat, Venusaur, or Omastar

Phase 3: Swampert, Torterra, or Tyranitar

Pokemon GO Cliff Counters in August 2022

Cliff Phase 1 – Bulbasaur

Bulbasaur isn’t too tough an enemy, so you shouldn’t have a problem with the first phase of the battle with Cliff. Bulbasaur is a Grass- and Poison-type Pokemon which makes it weakest to Flying-, Fire-, Psychic-, and Ice-type Pokemon. Here are some of the best counter Pokemon and attacks for Bulbasaur:

Pokemon Fast Attack Charged Attack Galarian Darmanitan Ice Fang Avalanche Mewtwo Confusion Psychic Reshiram Fire Fang Overheat

Cliff Phase 2 – Crobat, Venusaur, or Omastar

In the second phase of your battle with Cliff, you have the possibility of facing up against Crobat, Venusaur, or Omastar. If it is Crobat, go with a Rock-, Electric-, Psychic-, or Ice-type Pokemon with those types of attacks. Here are the best counters for Crobat:

Pokemon Fast Attack Charged Attack Attack Forme Deoxys Zen Headbutt Zap Cannon Mewtwo Confusion Psychic Galarian Darmanitan Ice Fang Avalanche

So far, if you have brought a Psychic-type or an Ice-type Pokemon, you’ve had no problems with the Pokemon so far. If Venusaus is used on phase 2 of the Cliff fight, you can still rely on these same Pokemon. Venusaur is naturally vulnerable to the same Pokemon as Bulbasaur, so here are the best counters for Venusaur:

Pokemon Fast Attack Charged Attack Galarian Darmanitan Ice Fang Avalanche Mewtwo Confusion Psychic Reshiram Fire Fang Overheat

Lastly, Cliff may send out Omastar on phase 2. This is where things could change for you as Omastar is weak against Grass-, Fighting-, Ground-, and Electric-type Pokemon. Here are the best counters for Omastar:

Pokemon Fast Attack Charged Attack Xurkitree Spark Power Whip Roserade Razor Leaf Solar Beam Pheromosa Low Kick Focus Blast

Cliff Phase 3 – Swampert, Torterra, or Tyranitar

With phase 1 and phase 2 out of the way, Cliff could give you Swampert, Torterra, or Tyranitar to end the battle with. Focusing on Swampert first, it is a Water- and Ground-type Pokemon which makes it extremely weak to Grass-type Pokemon. Here are the best Swampert counter Pokemon:

Pokemon Fast Attack Charged Attack Zarude Vine Whip Power Whip Roserade Razor Leaf Solar Beam Celebi Magical Leaf Fast Leaf Storm

If Cliff sends out Torterra, you’ll need to switch up your strategy a bit. Torterra is a Grass- and Ground-type Pokemon which means it is extremely vulnerable to Ice-type attacks and particularly vulnerable to Flying-, Bug-, and Fire-type attacks. With that said, here are the best counters for Torterra:

Pokemon Fast Attack Charged Attack Galarian Darmanitan Ice Fang Ice Punch Mamoswine Powder Snow Avalanche Glaceon Frost Breath Avalanche

Finally, if Cliff uses Tyranitar, you might want to switch to a Fighting-type Pokemon. Tyranitar is a Rock- and Dark-type Pokemon which makes it extremely vulnerable to Fighting-type Pokemon and also vulnerable to Ground-, Bug-, Steel-, Water-, Grass-, and Fairy-type Pokemon. Here are the best counters for Tyranitar:

Pokemon Fast Attack Charged Attack Pheromosa Low Kick Focus Blast Lucario Counter Aura Sphere Conkeldurr Counter Dynamic Punch

If you follow these suggested counters or Pokemon like it with the same moves, you’ll beat Cliff in Pokemon Go August 2022 with ease. Since you only get a party of three Pokemon, we suggest going into the Cliff battle with an Ice-type Pokemon, a Grass-type Pokemon, and a Fighting-type Pokemon. If you go in with this combination of Pokemon, you’ll cover all of the bases.

