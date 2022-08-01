Best Cliff Counters in Pokemon GO (August 2022): How to Beat Cliff Easily

There is a brand new month in Pokemon GO and that means a brand new opportunity to beat Cliff who is a member of Team GO Rocket. With the end of Season of Go approaching along with a huge range of fun activities for August, there is still time to sneak in a fight or two with Cliff. Here is how to beat Cliff in Pokemon GO.
To get to Cliff, Sierra, or Arlo, you’ll need to defeat six Team Go Rocket Grunts. After you have done that, you can locate Cliff, Arlo, or Sierra and fight them. The trickiest part of fighting any of these Team GO Rocket Leaders is that the Pokemon they use changes each fight. But don’t worry, if you have the right Pokemon team, you can defeat Cliff with no problem.
Pokemon GO Cliff Lineup for August 2022
Though Cliff always starts with Bulbasaur, the lineup of Cliff’s potential Pokemon changes each month. Here are the Pokemon you can expect from Cliff in August 2022:
- Phase 1: Bulbasaur
- Phase 2: Crobat, Venusaur, or Omastar
- Phase 3: Swampert, Torterra, or Tyranitar
Pokemon GO Cliff Counters in August 2022
Cliff Phase 1 – Bulbasaur
Bulbasaur isn’t too tough an enemy, so you shouldn’t have a problem with the first phase of the battle with Cliff. Bulbasaur is a Grass- and Poison-type Pokemon which makes it weakest to Flying-, Fire-, Psychic-, and Ice-type Pokemon. Here are some of the best counter Pokemon and attacks for Bulbasaur:
|Pokemon
|Fast Attack
|Charged Attack
|Galarian Darmanitan
|Ice Fang
|Avalanche
|Mewtwo
|Confusion
|Psychic
|Reshiram
|Fire Fang
|Overheat
Cliff Phase 2 – Crobat, Venusaur, or Omastar
In the second phase of your battle with Cliff, you have the possibility of facing up against Crobat, Venusaur, or Omastar. If it is Crobat, go with a Rock-, Electric-, Psychic-, or Ice-type Pokemon with those types of attacks. Here are the best counters for Crobat:
|Pokemon
|Fast Attack
|Charged Attack
|Attack Forme Deoxys
|Zen Headbutt
|Zap Cannon
|Mewtwo
|Confusion
|Psychic
|Galarian Darmanitan
|Ice Fang
|Avalanche
So far, if you have brought a Psychic-type or an Ice-type Pokemon, you’ve had no problems with the Pokemon so far. If Venusaus is used on phase 2 of the Cliff fight, you can still rely on these same Pokemon. Venusaur is naturally vulnerable to the same Pokemon as Bulbasaur, so here are the best counters for Venusaur:
|Pokemon
|Fast Attack
|Charged Attack
|Galarian Darmanitan
|Ice Fang
|Avalanche
|Mewtwo
|Confusion
|Psychic
|Reshiram
|Fire Fang
|Overheat
Lastly, Cliff may send out Omastar on phase 2. This is where things could change for you as Omastar is weak against Grass-, Fighting-, Ground-, and Electric-type Pokemon. Here are the best counters for Omastar:
|Pokemon
|Fast Attack
|Charged Attack
|Xurkitree
|Spark
|Power Whip
|Roserade
|Razor Leaf
|Solar Beam
|Pheromosa
|Low Kick
|Focus Blast
Cliff Phase 3 – Swampert, Torterra, or Tyranitar
With phase 1 and phase 2 out of the way, Cliff could give you Swampert, Torterra, or Tyranitar to end the battle with. Focusing on Swampert first, it is a Water- and Ground-type Pokemon which makes it extremely weak to Grass-type Pokemon. Here are the best Swampert counter Pokemon:
|Pokemon
|Fast Attack
|Charged Attack
|Zarude
|Vine Whip
|Power Whip
|Roserade
|Razor Leaf
|Solar Beam
|Celebi
|Magical Leaf Fast
|Leaf Storm
If Cliff sends out Torterra, you’ll need to switch up your strategy a bit. Torterra is a Grass- and Ground-type Pokemon which means it is extremely vulnerable to Ice-type attacks and particularly vulnerable to Flying-, Bug-, and Fire-type attacks. With that said, here are the best counters for Torterra:
|Pokemon
|Fast Attack
|Charged Attack
|Galarian Darmanitan
|Ice Fang
|Ice Punch
|Mamoswine
|Powder Snow
|Avalanche
|Glaceon
|Frost Breath
|Avalanche
Finally, if Cliff uses Tyranitar, you might want to switch to a Fighting-type Pokemon. Tyranitar is a Rock- and Dark-type Pokemon which makes it extremely vulnerable to Fighting-type Pokemon and also vulnerable to Ground-, Bug-, Steel-, Water-, Grass-, and Fairy-type Pokemon. Here are the best counters for Tyranitar:
|Pokemon
|Fast Attack
|Charged Attack
|Pheromosa
|Low Kick
|Focus Blast
|Lucario
|Counter
|Aura Sphere
|Conkeldurr
|Counter
|Dynamic Punch
If you follow these suggested counters or Pokemon like it with the same moves, you’ll beat Cliff in Pokemon Go August 2022 with ease. Since you only get a party of three Pokemon, we suggest going into the Cliff battle with an Ice-type Pokemon, a Grass-type Pokemon, and a Fighting-type Pokemon. If you go in with this combination of Pokemon, you’ll cover all of the bases.
Pokemon GO is available now on Mobile Devices.