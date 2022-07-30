While the latest season of Pokemon GO has been quite exciting and eventful, players are ready for whatever is coming up next in this exciting AR game. With each new season, new Pokemon, events, and sometimes even new characters are introduced, so players are ready to see what else is in store for them as they continue into the next generation of Pokemon.

However, you may be wondering when we can expect the next big content drop, and if there are any hints towards what is making its way into the world next. Let’s dive in, and find out when this current season comes to a close, and what we can look forward to in the future of Pokemon GO!

Season of GO End Date – When Does The Newest Season Come Out?

If you’re ready for a change of scenery, and even a change of Pokemon, you’re almost ready to start the newest adventure in this game! Starting on September 1st at 10:00 AM Local Time, you’ll be ready to leave the Season of GO behind, and head into the newest challenge yet.

While there is currently no information about the next Season of Pokemon GO just yet, we can only expect to see more Pokemon added to the game, alongside new Regional Varients and Shiny Pokemon, so players have more reasons than ever to get excited about the game and get into the fun that can be had with it.

If you’re just starting off in the game, or if you’ve been a veteran Pokemon GO fan, you’ll find plenty of exciting topics in our Pokemon GO Guide Section, where you’ll be able to find anything from our thoughts on the Pokemon GO Plus or Auto Catcher Devices, alongside tips and tricks to make sure you can excel at Mega-Raids and 5-Star Raids. You’ll even find helpful ways to get your hands on the newest Hisuian and Galarian Pokemon that have come into this title, so make sure you’re giving that page a bookmark to see all of the new topics that are added daily!

Pokemon GO is available now on mobile devices.