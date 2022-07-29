Pokemon GO August 2022 Schedule | Community Days, Events, Raids, and More

July was a pretty massive month for Pokemon GO. From the various Spotlight Pokemon to the Hisuian Discoveries event that brought a bunch of new Hisuian Pokemon to the game, July was big, but August could be bigger. As the last month of Pokemon GO Season of GO, the season is bound to go out with a bang. Here is your guide to everything coming to Pokemon GO in August 2022.

Pokemon GO August 2022 Spotlight Hour

First up, there are 5 Spotlight Hour Pokemon in August because of how the calendar lines up. They happen every Tuesday from 6:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. local time. Here are the Spotlight Hour Pokemon in Pokemon GO August 2022 with their bonuses:

Hisuian Voltorb – 2x Catch Stardust Tuesday, August 2nd

– 2x Catch Stardust Nidoran♀ – 2x Catch XP Tuesday, August 9th

– 2x Catch XP Joltik – 2x Catch Candy Tuesday, August 16th

– 2x Catch Candy Nidoran♂ – 2x Transfer Candy Tuesday, August 23rd

– 2x Transfer Candy Pidove – 2x Evolution XP Tuesday, August 30th

– 2x Evolution XP

Pokemon GO August 2022 Raid Hours and Mega Raids

The best Pokemon in Pokemon GO are only accessible through the 5 Star and Mega Raids. That said, there are usually special Raid Hours every Wednesday from 6:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. local time which increases the amount of 5 Star Raids available. Here are the 5 Star Raid Hours in Pokemon GO August 2022:

Palkia – Wednesday, August 3rd

– Wednesday, August 3rd Genesect – Wednesday, August 10th

– Wednesday, August 10th Genesect – Wednesday, August 17th

– Wednesday, August 17th Zacian – Wednesday, August 24th

– Wednesday, August 24th Zamazenta – Wednesday, August 31st

You may have noticed that Genesect has two Raid Hour slots on two different weeks. That is because there is an extra special Raid Spotlight on Genesect. From Wednesday, August 10th at 10:00 a.m. local time to Thursday, August 18th at 10:00 a.m. local time, Genesect will be in the 5 Star Raid and it will have Chill Drive.

After Genesect, Zacian and Zamazenta are going to take the 5 Star Raid position. From Thursday, August 18th at 10:00 a.m. local time to Wednesday, August 31st at 10:00 a.m. local time, Zacian and Zamazenta will enter the 5 Star Raid.

Mega Raids are just as important, if not a little more important than the 5 Star Raid. Here are the Mega Raids in Pokemon GO August 2022:

Mega Scizor – Wednesday, August 10th at 10:00 a.m. local time to Thursday, August 18th at 10:00 a.m. local time.

– Wednesday, August 10th at 10:00 a.m. local time to Thursday, August 18th at 10:00 a.m. local time. Mega Slowbro – Thursday, August 18th at 10:00 a.m. local time to Thursday, August 25th at 10:00 a.m. local time.

– Thursday, August 18th at 10:00 a.m. local time to Thursday, August 25th at 10:00 a.m. local time. Mega Ampharos – Thursday, August 25th at 10:00 a.m. local time to Wednesday, August 31st at 10:00 a.m. local time.

Pokemon GO August 2022 Events and Community Days

August 2022 in Pokemon Go is also filled with lots of fun events to enjoy. Here are all of the events in Pokemon GO August 2022 with a bit of a description for each:

Pokemon GO Fest: Sapporo – Thursday, August 4th at 4:00 p.m. PDT to Sunday, August 7th at 4:00 a.m. PDT. A special Pokemon GO event exclusive to Trainers in Sapporo.

– Thursday, August 4th at 4:00 p.m. PDT to Sunday, August 7th at 4:00 a.m. PDT. Bug Out! – Wednesday, August 10th at 10:00 a.m. local time to Tuesday, August 16th at 8:00 p.m. local time. Global Pokemon GO event featuring Bug-type Pokemon.

– Wednesday, August 10th at 10:00 a.m. local time to Tuesday, August 16th at 8:00 p.m. local time. Pokemon GO World Championships Event – Thursday, August 18th at 10:00 a.m. local time to Tuesday, August 23rd at 8:00 p.m. local time. The first ever Pokemon GO World Championships event. There will be an in-game event and more details are to come.

– Thursday, August 18th at 10:00 a.m. local time to Tuesday, August 23rd at 8:00 p.m. local time. Pokemon GO Fest Bonus Finale Event – Saturday, August 27th from 10:00 a.m. local time to 8:00 p.m. local time. A final bonus event to finish out the Pokemon GO Fest which was celebrated at the beginning of June.

– Saturday, August 27th from 10:00 a.m. local time to 8:00 p.m. local time.

Along with fun new events, there is a Community Days event that is similar to the Spotlight Hours events but take an entire day to celebrate a specific Pokemon. These days feature a lot of active bonuses and a familiar Pokemon with a new featured attack. Here are all of the Community Days in Pokemon GO August 2022:

Galarian Zigzagoon – Saturday, August 13th from 11:00 a.m. local time to 2:00 p.m. local time.

Pokemon GO August 2022 Battle Leagues

Last but not least, August 2022 is full of Pokemon GO Battle Leagues events. If you really want to put your Pokemon to the test, this is the place to do it. Here are all of the Battle Leagues events in Pokemon GO August 2022:

Season 11: Great League and Element Cup – Wednesday, August 3rd at 1:00 p.m. PDT to Wednesday, August 10th at 1:00 p.m. PDT.

– Wednesday, August 3rd at 1:00 p.m. PDT to Wednesday, August 10th at 1:00 p.m. PDT. Season 11: Ultra League and Summer Cup – Wednesday, August 10th at 1:00 p.m. PDT to Wednesday, August 17th at 1:00 p.m. PDT.

– Wednesday, August 10th at 1:00 p.m. PDT to Wednesday, August 17th at 1:00 p.m. PDT. Season 11: Great League and Fighting Cup – Wednesday, August 17th at 1:00 p.m. PDT to Wednesday, August 24th at 1:00 p.m. PDT.

– Wednesday, August 17th at 1:00 p.m. PDT to Wednesday, August 24th at 1:00 p.m. PDT. Season 11: Great League, Ultra League, and Master League – Wednesday, August 24th at 1:00 p.m. PDT to Thursday, September 1st at 1:00 p.m. PDT.

And those are all of the events that we know of that are coming to Pokemon GO in August 2022. If you want all of the details when these events arrive, be sure to follow our Pokemon GO page. We cover all news and updates like the new Daily Adventure Lure, events, and much more.

Pokemon GO is available now on mobile devices.