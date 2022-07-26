Pokemon GO: How to Catch Hisuian Braviary and Can It Be Shiny?

The newest Pokemon GO event is almost here and it features a great chance to catch yourself a Hisuian Braviary. The newest event is called Hisuian Discoveries and it is debuting a couple of Hisuian Pokemon like Hisuian Growlithe among others. Hisuian Braviary is a powerful Psychic- and Flying-type Pokemon. Here is how to catch a Hisuian Braviary in Pokemon GO.

How to Catch Hisuian Braviary in Pokemon GO

During the Hisuian Discoveries event, there is a rare Raid Day that is an Ultra Unlock awarded by Niantic because of Pokemon GO Trainer’s excellent participation in previous events. The Raid Day for Hisuian Braviary is on Sunday, July 31, 2022, from 11:00 a.m. local time to 2:00 p.m. local time. That is only three hours for you to try and collect as many Hisuian Braviary as you can.

Can Hisuian Braviary Be Shiny?

This super special Raid Day for Hisuian Braviary is the Pokemon’s debut in Pokemon GO and, get this, it can also be shiny! It is extremely rare for Niantic to debut a Pokemon in Pokemon GO with its shiny version, so we are really lucky. This Hisuian Braviary Raid Day is one that you won’t want to miss.

Hisuian Braviary Raid Day Bonuses

There are three great bonuses active during the Hisuian Braviary Raid Day that you’ll want to know about. Here are the bonuses:

Increased chance to receive Rare Candy XL from in-person Raid Battles

from in-person Raid Battles Receive up to five free Raid Passes from spinning Gym Photo Discs during the event and up to two hours afterward

from spinning Gym Photo Discs during the event and up to two hours afterward 50% more XP for winning Raid Battles

When you are out collecting Pokemon and getting as many Hisuian Braviary as you can, don’t forget to use your new Daily Adventure Incense. For all of your Pokemon GO questions and needs, stay in the loop by checking out our Pokemon GO page.

Pokemon GO is available now on mobile devices.