Pokemon GO: How to Catch Hisuian Growlithe and Can It Be Shiny?

In the world of Pokemon GO, you’re going to need to keep your eyes peeled for regional variants. You’ll occasionally come across one of your favorite Pokemon in a new way, and it looks like the Hisuian region is starting to come into the game, as well!

As you start up the Hisuian Discoveries Event, you’ll find plenty of new Pokemon types to catch in the wild, including this adorable mop-top Growlith, so let’s find out what you’ll need to do to get your hands on one, and if you’ll have a chance to find them as a shiny in the wild!

Hisuian Growlith in Pokemon GO – How To Catch One

As you make your way around your local town, you’ll have a chance to come across some of these adorable regional variants, so you’ll want to make sure that you’ve gotten your hands on plenty of Pokeballs before this event has started. You’ll find them with an enhanced spawn rate, so you’ll have plenty of opportunities to get your hands on one of these little pups. You’ll also be able to evolve them into their Hisuian variant of Arcanine, so make sure you’re getting your hands on plenty to make this happen!

You’ll also have a chance to hatch one of these Pokemon in the 7km Eggs, so you’ll want to make sure that you’re getting out and about for plenty of exercises during this event. Having a chance to get your hands on as many of these regional types is great, so make sure that you’re fully prepared!

Can Hisuian Growlith Be Shiny In Pokemon GO?

One of the most exciting parts of Pokemon GO is Shiny Hunting, where you’ll be able to get your hands on a Pokemon that is a different shade, or completely differently colored, giving your favorite Pokemon a new chance to shine. However, it seems that Hisuian Growlith cannot be found as a Shiny Pokemon yet, but don’t fret yet! When a Pokemon makes its debut in the game, there is a very high chance that you will not be able to find them as a Shiny type, but in the future, there is a very good chance that you’ll be able to get your hands on one.

With the addition of new regional types, and new Pokemon all the time, there are plenty of different Shinies that you can get your hands on, so you may just need to give Niantic a bit of time before this little doggy can be found in the wild with their shiny variant.

And that's all there is to know about this new debut in the world of Pokemon GO!