Is Pokemon GO down? Here’s how to check Pokemon GO Server Status

If you’ve been having an issue logging into Pokemon GO today, you’re not alone. Earlier in the day, it seems that the game was plagued with plenty of Log In Issues with Facebook, and it seems that the problems may still be piling up. You’ll be happy to know that you are not alone, at least today!

If you’re looking to get back into action as soon as possible, you may want to keep your eyes peeled on the server status for Pokemon GO, and we have more than a few ways to check into that! Let’s get into the details, and see when Pokemon GO may be back in action!

How To Check Pokemon GO Server Status

If you’re looking to see if other players are running into issues with Pokemon GO, from log-in issues to general gameplay issues, you can always check a few different spots. One of the best places to see them are websites like downdetector.com or mmoserverstatus.com. While MMOserverstatus may show up as an unsecured website, it seems it’s mainly because it is a fan-run site, rather than something official.

If you are on Social Media, such as Twitter, you may also be able to find different accounts that will offer help with Pokemon GO Servers, or by checking for similar results, you may find fans of the game that are venting their frustrations due to servers not being up and working.

Thank you for your patience, Login with Facebook is now available again. To avoid related issues in the future, please consider adding an additional login provider to your account https://t.co/XyobKtY2Nq https://t.co/fOACo8vm4m — Niantic Support (@NianticHelp) July 22, 2022

The Niantic Support Page will also keep fans updated when things have gone amuck, so following them and checking out their page when something seems off may be your fastest chance to know. If you are wanting to get back into the action as soon as possible, you could continue to try to get back into the game, but you may just find yourself frustrated when things continue to not work as they should.

If you’re a big Pokemon GO Fan, you may want to take the time out of your day to check out our Pokemon GO Guide Section! We’ve got plenty of guides available for those just getting into the game, such as information about Shadow Pokemon, what Lucky Pokemon Are, and so much more! If you’re a more advanced player, find out who the best Pokemon to bring to the battle during the Little Cup Remix is, as well as what great Pokemon to bring to the fight against Dialga and Mega Gengar!

Pokemon GO is available now on mobile devices.