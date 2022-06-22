Pokemon GO: How to Catch Xurkitree and Can It Be Shiny?

If you’re looking to add a few Ultra Beast to your collection in Pokemon GO, you’ll soon be able to get your hands on three more, on top of the already available Nihilego. You’ll want to make sure that you’re ready to get your hands on these Pokemon, so let’s take a look at what you’ll need to do to make sure that you can get any of the Ultra Beast early, as well as if you’ll be able to add them to your collection as a shiny. Here are all of the details that you’ll need to know about Xurkitree, the electric Ultra Beast!

How To Catch Xurkitree in Pokemon GO

If you’re looking to add this Ultra Beast to your team early, you’re going to need to make sure that you’re at the Sapporo Pokemon GO Fest Event. If you’re looking to add this Pokemon to your team at a later date, however, you’ll be glad to know that they will be available around the world sooner than later. While players that have attended the Sapporo will get the first dibs on this Pokemon, much like Pheromosa and Buzzwole, you’ll find this Ultra Beast around the globe after the Go Fest events have come to a close.

Can Xurkitree Be Shiny in Pokemon GO?

Much like the other Ultra Beasts that are found in the game, you cannot find a shiny Xurkitree in Pokemon GO just yet. However, with the addition of more events, you may eventually find yourself searching and hunting for a shiny Xurkitree. Make sure that you’re keeping your eyes posted on those updates in our Pokemon GO guide section!

Make sure that you’re prepared for all things Pokemon GO, such as the best accessories that you can get for the game, including the Pokemon GO Plus or an Auto Catcher device, as well as ways to get excellent items in the game. You’ll also learn how to use all of the different types of Lure Modules, as well as great counters for Dark-type Pokemon in the game!

Pokemon GO is available now on mobile devices.