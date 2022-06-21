How to Use All Pokemon Go Lure Modules

In Pokémon GO, players can make use of five different types of Lure Modules, each capable of attracting different types of Pokémon, as well as unlocking different evolutions. But how can you get and use each Lure Module? To answer that and more, here’s how to get and use all the Lure Modules currently available in Pokémon GO.

How to Use Lure Modules in Pokemon GO

Currently, Lure Modules in Pokémon GO can only be used to imbue certain PokéStops with their respective effect, which increases the chances of certain Pokémon appearing close to the area for 30 minutes, all while also unlocking specific evolutions from inside its radius. With that said, you can place a lure at a PokéStop by first tapping the PokéStop’s icon and then selecting the open slot located below its description. After that, you just need to select the type of Lure Module you wish to add and then place it at the location.

To recap, here’s how to use all Lure Modules in Pokémon GO.

Get close to a PokéStop.

Tap it.

Click on the open module slot.

Select your desired Lure Module.

Place it at the PokéStop.

How to Get All Lure Modules

You can get Lure Modules in Pokémon GO by completing several milestones, but the easiest way to get the item in the game can be done by buying them at the shop. You can buy the standard Lure Module for 100 Pokécoins. The Glacial, Mossy, Magnetic, and Rainy ones, on the other hand, will be available for 180 Pokécoins each.

You can currently play Pokémon GO exclusively on mobile devices – Android and iOS.