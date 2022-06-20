With hundreds of Pokemon to hunt down to round out the massive Pokedex in Pokemon Go, Mystery Boxes are one way to help finish it by giving you the opportunity to get Meltan, the Steel-Type Mystical Pokemon. Mystery Boxes were introduced in Pokemon: Let’s Go, Eevee! and Let’s Go Pikachu! These boxes are necessary to catch the mythical Pokemon that eventually evolves into Melmetal. Though Mystery Boxes in Pokemon Go have been out for a long time now, some trainers may be confused about getting them. In this guide, we will show you how to get a Mystery Box in Pokemon Go.

How to Get a Mystery Box in Pokemon GO

Before we begin, you will first need a copy of Pokemon: Let’s Go Eevee! or Let’s Go Pikachu! Once you have either game, you can start transferring any of the Pokemon from Pokemon Go to either of these games. You can also send one of the Pokemon from your box to Pokemon Home. Using the Go Transporter energy, you can achieve the move from your box on your mobile game to either of the games or Pokemon Home.

Follow these steps to move Pokemon to either game or to Pokemon Home:

Launch the Pokemon Go app and select the Pokeball symbol.

Head over to the Settings and scroll to the bottom.

Then, select Pokemon Home and link your Nintendo Account.

Log in to your Nintendo account and enter your credentials to link your account.

Once you have linked your account, you will get an option to “Send Pokemon.”

Once you’ve chosen that option, you can transfer any of your Pokemon to Pokemon Home.

As you select a Pokemon, click on the Transport option to transfer a Pokemon.

Then, you will receive a Mystery Box that allows you to catch Meltan.

If you are moving Pokemon to a Nintendo Switch-exclusive game, you will need to follow these extra steps:

Select the Nintendo Switch option and enable your Bluetooth.

Select the Quick Start option and make sure to turn on the Pokemon: Let’s Go Eevee! or Let’s Go Pikachu! on Switch.

Then, log in to the Nintendo Switch and link your accounts.

Once you have linked the account, transfer one of the Pokemon to Pokemon: Let’s Go Pikachu! or Let’s Go, Eevee!

You will receive a Mystery Box as soon as you transfer the Pokemon.

After you have transferred a Pokemon, you will get a Mystery Box that gives you the opportunity to catch a Meltan within 60 minutes. A Mystery Box is a special Lure that lures in Meltans to the surrounding area. Use your 60 minutes wisely to find a Meltan to catch. You will need to wait three days to activate another Mystery Box lure. And with 400 Meltan candies, which you can get by catching more Meltans or making your Meltan your buddy, you can evolve it into Melmetal.

Pokemon Go is available for all mobile devices.