Is the Pokemon GO Fest 2022 Finale Ticket Worth It?

If you’re looking to end your Pokemon GO Fest 2022 experience with a bang, you’ll be interested to know that there is one final hurrah before the month is done. Seeing as players worked well together, completing many different challenges around the world, Niantic is sending this event out with a worldwide adventure, which will allow players everywhere to join in on the fun.

However, there are two different tiers to this event, one that costs no money, and another that offers more for a single price. Is it worth your hard-earned cash to join in on this event, or are you better off having fun with the free version of this GO Fest experience? Let’s dive in and see what you’ll get for the money and if it’s worth it for you! Here’s everything you need to know about the Pokemon GO Fest 2022 Finale Event.

Pokemon GO Fest 2022 Finale – How Much Does A Ticket Cost

If you’re looking to join in on the paid tier of excitement, you’re going to need to head to the shop in Pokemon GO and throw down a cool $10.99. This is not something that you’ll be able to use your PokeCoins for, so if you happen to have a bunch of them saved up, they will not have any use for this particular event, unless you are planning on getting plenty of Pokeballs before it starts.

Free VS Paid Tiers – Pokemon GO Fest 22 Finale Event

If you want to make sure that you’re making the right choice by either purchasing or not purchasing a ticket, here are the differences between the two tiers:

Non-Ticket Experience

Short Special Research Story

Snapshots with your Pokemon will have a chance to show up with a Shiny Munna

Raid Battles

Stickers

Four Unique habitats

Paid Ticket Experience

Everything listed above

Chance for encounters with Shiny Unown N & X

All Bonuses

Transform Sky Forme Shaymin into Land Forme Shaymin , and the reverse

into , and the reverse Incense-Exclusive Pokemon

Ticket Bonuses

Spinning Photo Discs at Gyms will earn you up to 9 Daily Raid Passes

An extra 5 Snapshots for a chance at a Shiny Munna

for a chance at a 5,000 Extra XP for a victory at In-Person Raids

for a victory at In-Person Raids Incense lasts for 2 hours

x3 XP for spinning Photo Discs at Gyms

at Gyms 1/2 Hatch Distance for Eggs

If you do decide to purchase a ticket, you’ll also get exclusive access to Special Research Stories, involving Buzzwole, Xuriktree, and Nihilego, netting you some extra items, experience, and maybe even a chance to capture one of your own.

If you’re looking to get your hands on plenty of rare Pokemon during this 8-hour event, then the price tag will mean nothing to you, and you should instantly consider grabbing a ticket for this once-in-a-lifetime event. However, if you’re not extremely interested in the Special Research Story, or the chance to possibly find an Ultra Beast without needing to compete in Raid Battles, then maybe this ticket isn’t worth its price tag.

If you love everything that this game has to offer, make sure that you’re checking into our Pokemon GO Guide Section, where you’ll be able to see what Mega Raids and 5-Star Raids await you shortly, when the Season of GO finally comes to an end and all of the August 2022 Field Research Tasks & Rewards! Happy hunting, and have fun during this epic event!

Pokemon GO is available now on mobile devices.