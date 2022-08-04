Pokemon GO August 2022 Field Research Tasks & Rewards

If you’re looking for more reasons to get out into the world and play Pokemon GO, you’ll have many different chances to do that in August. Alongside the introduction of Daily Adventure Incense, you’ll also find that there are plenty of exciting Field Research Tasks that are ready to get taken care of, all with their own exciting rewards. Let’s dive right in and see what we have to look forward to during this new month!
Pokemon GO – Field Research Tasks and Rewards
As you make your way out into the world to gain and complete new Field Research Tasks, you’ll have a few different categories to work with. Catching, Throwing, Battling and Buddy Tasks will all have you doing different types of activities to earn items and encounters, so make sure that you’re ready for everything! For any Pokemon encounter, if their name is bold, this means they have a chance to be Shiny!
Catching Field Research Tasks
|Catch Task Name
|Catch Task Reward
|Catch 10 Normal-type Pokemon
|x10 Mega Pidgeot Energy
|Catch 10 Fire-type Pokemon
|x10 Mega Charizard Energy
|Catch 10 Water-type Pokemon
|x10 Mega Blastoise Energy
|Catch 10 Grass-type Pokemon
|x10 Mega Venusaur Energy
|Catch 5 Pokemon
|Encounter with Rhyhorn
|Use 5 Nanab Berries to help catch Pokemon
|Encounter with Oddish, Sunkern, Pidove, Poliwag, Vulpix, or Hippopotas
|Catch 5 Pokemon with Weather Boost
|Encounter with Snover
|Catch 7 Pokemon
|Encounter with Magikarp
|Catch a Dragon-type Pokemon
|Encounter with Bagon or Dratini
Throwing Field Research Tasks
|Throw Task Name
|Throw Task Reward
|Make 3 Excellent Throws
|Encounter with Donphan
|Make 3 Excellent Throws in a row
|Encounter with Gible
|Make 3 Great Throws
|Encounter with Lileep, Anorith, or Snubbull
|Make 3 Great Throws in a row
|Encounter with Onix
|Make 5 Great Curveball Throws in a row
|Encounter with Spinda
|Make 5 Nice Throws
|Encounter with Dunsparce
Battling Field Research Tasks
|Battle Task Name
|Battle Task Reward
|Win a Raid
|Encounter with Marowak
|Win a Level 3 or higher raid
|Encounter with Kabuto or Omanyte
|Win 5 Raids
|Encounter with Aerodactyl
|Battle in the GO Battle League
|Encounter with Spheal
|Purify a Shadow Pokemon
|Encounter with Sudowoodo
Buddy Field Research Tasks
|Buddy Task Name
|Buddy Task Reward
|Earn a Candy while Walking with your buddy
|Encounter with Teddiursa
|Earn 2 Candy while Walking with your buddy
|Encounter with Bunnelby
|Earn 3 Candy while Walking with your buddy
|Encounter with Stunfisk
|Send 3 Gifts and add a sticker to each
|Encounter with Litleo
|Play with your buddy
|Encounter with Hoppip
|Trade a Pokemon
|Encounter with Roggenrola
Miscellaneous Field Research Tasks
|Random Task Name
|Random Task Reward
|Hatch an Egg
|Encounter with Gligar or Mantine
|Hatch 2 Eggs
|Encounter with Beldum
|Spin 3 PokeStops or Gyms
|Encounter with Sudowoodo
|Spin 5 PokeStops or Gyms
|Encounter with Ralts
|Evolve a Pokemon
|Encounter with Eevee
|Power Up Pokemon 3 Times
|Encounter with Bulbasaur, Charmander, or Squirtle
|Power Up Pokemon 5 Times
|Encounter with Chikorita, Cyndaquil, or Totodile
|Power Up Pokemon 7 Times
|Encounter with Treecko, Torchic, or Mudkip
|Power Up Pokemon 10 Times
|x10 Mega Steelix Energy
|Take a Snapshot of a Wild Pokemon
|Encounter with Snubbull
Making sure that you’re ready for all of these tasks is no small feat, so make sure that you’re checking out our Pokemon GO Guide Section, so you’ll be able to accomplish all of these with ease. Getting your hands on something like the Pokemon GO Plus, or an Auto Catcher can help you get your hands on more Pokemon and items than ever, and having the best accessories for Pokemon GO will make sure that you’re able to stay out later than ever trying to get your hands on anything in your area.
Pokemon GO is available now on mobile devices.