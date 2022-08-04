Pokemon GO August 2022 Field Research Tasks & Rewards

If you’re looking for more reasons to get out into the world and play Pokemon GO, you’ll have many different chances to do that in August. Alongside the introduction of Daily Adventure Incense, you’ll also find that there are plenty of exciting Field Research Tasks that are ready to get taken care of, all with their own exciting rewards. Let’s dive right in and see what we have to look forward to during this new month!

Pokemon GO – Field Research Tasks and Rewards

As you make your way out into the world to gain and complete new Field Research Tasks, you’ll have a few different categories to work with. Catching, Throwing, Battling and Buddy Tasks will all have you doing different types of activities to earn items and encounters, so make sure that you’re ready for everything! For any Pokemon encounter, if their name is bold, this means they have a chance to be Shiny!

Catching Field Research Tasks

Catch Task Name Catch Task Reward Catch 10 Normal-type Pokemon x10 Mega Pidgeot Energy Catch 10 Fire-type Pokemon x10 Mega Charizard Energy Catch 10 Water-type Pokemon x10 Mega Blastoise Energy Catch 10 Grass-type Pokemon x10 Mega Venusaur Energy Catch 5 Pokemon Encounter with Rhyhorn Use 5 Nanab Berries to help catch Pokemon Encounter with Oddish, Sunkern, Pidove, Poliwag, Vulpix, or Hippopotas Catch 5 Pokemon with Weather Boost Encounter with Snover Catch 7 Pokemon Encounter with Magikarp Catch a Dragon-type Pokemon Encounter with Bagon or Dratini

Throwing Field Research Tasks

Throw Task Name Throw Task Reward Make 3 Excellent Throws Encounter with Donphan Make 3 Excellent Throws in a row Encounter with Gible Make 3 Great Throws Encounter with Lileep, Anorith, or Snubbull Make 3 Great Throws in a row Encounter with Onix Make 5 Great Curveball Throws in a row Encounter with Spinda Make 5 Nice Throws Encounter with Dunsparce

Battling Field Research Tasks

Battle Task Name Battle Task Reward Win a Raid Encounter with Marowak Win a Level 3 or higher raid Encounter with Kabuto or Omanyte Win 5 Raids Encounter with Aerodactyl Battle in the GO Battle League Encounter with Spheal Purify a Shadow Pokemon Encounter with Sudowoodo

Buddy Field Research Tasks

Buddy Task Name Buddy Task Reward Earn a Candy while Walking with your buddy Encounter with Teddiursa Earn 2 Candy while Walking with your buddy Encounter with Bunnelby Earn 3 Candy while Walking with your buddy Encounter with Stunfisk Send 3 Gifts and add a sticker to each Encounter with Litleo Play with your buddy Encounter with Hoppip Trade a Pokemon Encounter with Roggenrola

Miscellaneous Field Research Tasks

Random Task Name Random Task Reward Hatch an Egg Encounter with Gligar or Mantine Hatch 2 Eggs Encounter with Beldum Spin 3 PokeStops or Gyms Encounter with Sudowoodo Spin 5 PokeStops or Gyms Encounter with Ralts Evolve a Pokemon Encounter with Eevee Power Up Pokemon 3 Times Encounter with Bulbasaur, Charmander, or Squirtle Power Up Pokemon 5 Times Encounter with Chikorita, Cyndaquil, or Totodile Power Up Pokemon 7 Times Encounter with Treecko, Torchic, or Mudkip Power Up Pokemon 10 Times x10 Mega Steelix Energy Take a Snapshot of a Wild Pokemon Encounter with Snubbull

Making sure that you’re ready for all of these tasks is no small feat, so make sure that you’re checking out our Pokemon GO Guide Section, so you’ll be able to accomplish all of these with ease. Getting your hands on something like the Pokemon GO Plus, or an Auto Catcher can help you get your hands on more Pokemon and items than ever, and having the best accessories for Pokemon GO will make sure that you’re able to stay out later than ever trying to get your hands on anything in your area.

Pokemon GO is available now on mobile devices.