Pokemon GO Nidoran Male Spotlight Hour Guide: Can Nidoran Be Shiny?

Another week, another Spotlight Hour event in Pokemon GO. You’ll want to make sure that you’ve cleared your schedule, and get yourself ready for another fun-filled hour during the week when you can get out into the world and start finding plenty of Nidoran ♂ in the wild! With their excellent evolutions, now is the best time to get your hands on as many as you’ll possibly ever need.

However, you may be wanting to know if this event is worth your time, if you can find a Shiny variant in the wild, and what their perfect IV stats could be if you’re lucky enough to find one. Let’s get into all of the details, and find out everything that we need to know about this upcoming Spotlight Hour event, coming to you very soon!

Nidoran ♂ Spotlight Hour Schedule & Bonuses

If you’re looking to make sure that you’ve got the proper time pushed off to the side, you’ll need to get yourself ready to go out and about on August 23rd from 6:00 PM until 7:00 PM Local Time, where you’ll find plenty of Nidoran ♂ in the wild. Thanks to their increased spawn rates, you’ll be able to stay at home, or go out into the world and find plenty of this Pokemon anywhere around you.

Every Spotlight Hour comes with a special bonus, as well, and it looks like players will receive an extra x2 Transfer Candy for any Pokemon that they transfer to Professor Willow. This can help you earn plenty of extra candies, to power up your monsters, purify those that are cloaked in shadow, or evolve them to reach their full potential. Make sure that you’ve got plenty of Pokeballs before you make your way into the world.

Can Nidoran ♂ Be Shiny In Pokemon GO?

If you’re looking to add another Shiny Pokemon to your team, you’ll be glad to know that you’ll be able to find the Shiny Variant for this monster! This is great news because you’ll be able to work your way up towards a Shiny Nidoking, with a stellar blue coat, rather than its normal purple coloration. And while Shiny Pokemon don’t offer any competitive advantage over their standard versions, finding your favorite monster with a new color scheme can make things more exciting than ever for you.

If you’ve never come across a Shiny in Pokemon GO, you’ll know that you’ve finally found one if they happen to flash bright stars at the beginning of the encounter, have a different color scheme, or variation, and have an icon of stars next to their name. Make sure that you’re ready to do whatever possible to catch one of these, as they are quite rare to come by!

Nidoran ♂ Perfect IV Stats

If you’re wanting to use Nidoran ♂ on your team, you’ll be happy to know that they’re a surprisingly effective monster, even in their base form. As they evolve further and further, you’ll have an excellent Pokemon with well-rounded stats, so making sure that you’re taking advantage of the bonuses that this event has to offer will help you earn an excellent Pokemon quickly. Let’s see what they bring to the table, and why they should be on your radar.

Max CP: 860

Max HP: 114

Attack: 105

Defense: 76

Stamina: 130

Now that you’ve got all of the information that you need about Nidoran ♂, make sure that you’re working your way over to our Pokemon GO Guide Section, where you’ll be able to find out about the newest Mega-Raids and 5-Star Raids, why you should or shouldn’t purchase the GO Fest Finale Ticket, and what to expect during the GO Fest Finale Event! Happy hunting, trainers!

Pokemon GO is available now on mobile devices.