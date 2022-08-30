Pokemon GO: Inkay Special Research Story – Schedule, Bonuses, Shiny Chances & More

Everyone’s favorite squid monster is coming back to Pokemon GO very soon! To help kick off the Season of Light with a bang, you’ll be able to make your way out into the world and find this topsy-turvy creature out in the wild once more, alongside some other great monsters!

If you’re looking to see who you can get your hands on, what kind of bonuses you can obtain, and more, you’ve come to the right place! Let’s take a look at who will be joining us on this epic adventure, and what you’ll be treated to during the Inklay Special Research Story in Pokemon GO!

Inklay Special Research Story Schedule & Bonuses

If you’re ready to start this new season off right, you’ll want to make sure that you’ve cleared some time out of your schedule on September 3rd, starting at 11:00 AM until 2:00 PM Local Time. Functioning a bit like a Community Day, you’ll find plenty of monsters in the world, with a chance to find some rather rare Pokemon out and about!

If you’re looking to see what kind of bonuses you’ll be able to get, you’ll have increased odds of getting a Shiny Pokemon, and 2x Candy for capturing different monsters! If you’re looking to evolve your favorite Pokemon, it seems like this is going to be one of the best times to do it, thanks to these excellent bonuses!

Can Inklay Be Shiny In Pokemon GO?

For the first time, you’ll be able to encounter Shiny Inklay within the world of Pokemon GO! When they first debuted on the scene last year, fans were excited to finally get their hands on them, alongside their excellent evolution, but if they’ve been holding onto their candy for a rainy day, they’ll finally have a reason to get their new favorite monster. You’ll instantly know if Inklay is shiny, as their color scheme completely changes around.

If you haven’t found a Shiny Pokemon before, there are a few ways to tell if you’ve encountered one. While some are just very slight variations on their normal colors, some will be completely new takes on your favorite monsters. You’ll also be treated to a flash of stars at the beginning of your encounter, and an icon next to their name that shows that they are shiny.

Spawns During Special Research Story

If you’re looking to get your hands on some other Pokemon during this event, there will be enhanced spawn rates for quite a few different Pokemon, with quite a few of them having shiny variants, as well! While you’re out in the world, these are the ‘mons that you’ll find more often than not, with those having a Shiny Variant appearing in bold.

Alolan Rattata

Murkrow

Houndour

Poochyena

Nuzleaf

Sableye

Purrloin

Galarian Zigzagoon

And for the first time in the game, you’ll also be able to get your hands on a Shiny Inklay and Malamar.

Does This Event Cost Money In Pokemon GO?

Thankfully, this event will be free to everyone, so you’ll just need to make sure that you’ve gotten your hands on plenty of Pokeballs, some of the best accessories for the game, and make sure that you’ve got snacks and ways to keep yourself hydrated as you explore the world, depending on your weather conditions!

And that’s everything you’ll need to know about this upcoming Special Research Story in Pokemon GO! If you’re ready to learn more about the game, make sure that you’re checking out our Guide Section, so you can learn about the new Legendary Pokemon coming soon, what you’ll need to do to evolve Cosmog when they arrive, and the best ways to take on Mega Pokemon Raids!

Pokemon GO is available now on mobile devices.