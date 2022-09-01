Pokemon GO Season of Light Hemisphere, Egg, and Adventure Sync Pokemon List

A brand new season of Pokemon GO is here and it is called Season of Light! It starts today, September 1, 2022, and ends on December 1, 2022. Of course, with a new season comes new Pokemon, new raids, and a new rotation of hemisphere, Egg, and Adventure Sync Pokemon. Here are all of the new Pokemon GO Pokemon available through specific hemispheres, Eggs, and Adventure Sync.

All Hemisphere Exclusive Pokemon in Pokemon GO Season of Light

With a new season comes new Pokemon rotated into the hemisphere-exclusive Pokemon category. For now, these Pokemon are only available in the northern or southern hemispheres of the world and can be caught in the wild. Though these Pokemon may appear in a Spotlight Hour that is available in all parts of the world, they are primarily only found in their designated hemisphere during Season of Light.

Here are the Northern Hemisphere exclusive Pokemon:

An asterisk means that it can be shiny.

Scyther*

Dratini*

Chikorita*

Cyndaquil*

Totodile*

Teddiursa*

Shroomish*

Here are the Southern Hemisphere exclusive Pokemon:

An asterisk means that it can be shiny.

Paras*

Chansey*

Skitty*

Bagon*

Snivy*

Tepig*

Oshawott*

All Egg Pokemon in Pokemon GO Season of Light

In Pokemon GO Season of Light, there is a new rotation of Pokemon available via Eggs. Eggs are found at PokeStops, as Gifts, and from defeating Rocket Leaders.

Pokemon in 2 km Eggs

An asterisk means that it can be shiny.

Magikarp*

Pichu*

Cleffa*

Meditite*

Munna*

Pikipek

Yungoos*

Fomantis

Stufful*

Wimpod

Pokemon in 5 km Eggs

An asterisk means that it can be shiny.

Togepi*

Tyrogue*

Elekid*

Magby*

Miltank*

Bronzor*

Rowlet

Litten

Popplio

Pokemon in 10 km Eggs

An asterisk means that it can be shiny.

Riolu*

Tirtouga*

Archen*

Axew*

Mienfoo

Espurr*

Goomy

Noibat

Rockruff*

Jangmo-o

All Adventure Sync Exclusive Pokemon in Pokemon GO

Last but not least for this list, there are new Adventure Sync Pokemon. Adventure Sync, for those that don’t know, is an option that can be enabled or disabled in Pokemon GO. If enabled, you will allow Pokemon GO to record your kilometers traveled even when Pokemon GO isn’t open. That means, as you travel around with Pokemon GO closed, you can still receive Pokemon at 5 and 10 kilometers.

5 km Adventure Sync Pokemon

An asterisk means that it can be shiny.

Cranidos*

Shieldon*

Happiny*

Munchlax

Karrablast*

Shelmet*

10 km Adventure Sync Pokemon

An asterisk means that it can be shiny.

Dratini*

Bagon*

Beldum*

Gible*

Riolu*

Goomy

And that is all of the hemisphere, Egg, and Adventure Sync Pokemon in Pokemon GO Season of Light. If you’re interested in learning more about Pokemon GO Season of Light, go to our Pokemon GO page. There, we have news on all the new Season of Light events, specific Pokemon counters and weaknesses, and much more.

Pokemon GO is available now on mobile devices.